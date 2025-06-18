11 Dead, Over 400 Taken Ill In Diarrhea, Suspected Cholera Outbreak In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Diarrhea and suspected cholera outbreak in Odisha has killed at least 11 lives even as over 400 have fallen sick prompting intensive containment measures by the government.

According to the Health Department data, 11 people died due to diarrhea and suspected cholera in the state as of Tuesday, June 17. On Tuesday, 429 patients were admitted to various hospitals in five worst affected districts, while 284 have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals. As of Tuesday, a total of 429 people were infected with diarrhea, including 82 in Keonjhar district, 64 in Jajpur district, 145 in Cuttack district, 65 in Dhenkanal district, and 73 in Bhadrak district, officials said.

Chief Secretary Reviews Containment Measures

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the containment measures to curb diarrhea outbreak in Odisha on Tuesday. The preventive measures in affected districts Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal districts were discussed threadbare. An official said that Ahuja directed concerned officials to focus on gradual reduction in the number of patients besides widespread awareness, testing and treatment.

Chief Secretary Ahuja said that even though the infection rate has decreased in various districts, there was a need to continue with the precautionary and awareness programs.

"There is a possibility of waterborne infections during the monsoon. For this, the Chief Secretary has directed to expand the awareness program and purify water sources at regular intervals. To prevent loss of life due to such infectious diseases, the Chief Secretary has emphasized on all precautions, awareness, testing and treatment for its prevention. The District Collectors should take necessary steps after monitoring the situation at the field level," an official said.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Aswathy S said that in order to fully contain the disease outbreak, awareness programmes along with prevention, testing and control measures have been intensified.

"Private and government wells are being cleaned regularly. The number of patients has come down. Now the patients who are coming have mild symptoms of the disease. Due to the extensive awareness programme, infected people are coming to the hospital from the initial stage, which is a good sign towards controlling diarrhoea," she said.

She further said that the state-level committee is reviewing the situation on a daily basis even as 24-hour control and management rooms are functioning in the affected districts.