11 Dead In Floods, Landslides In Assam; Over 5 Lakh Affected Across 22 Districts

Guwahati: The ongoing floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Assam have claimed another life, raising the death toll to 11 this year, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The latest bulletin, released Monday night, paints a grim picture of the ongoing crisis that has engulfed large parts of the state.

According to the data, as of now, 5,15,039 people across 1,254 villages in 22 districts have been affected by floodwaters. The situation remains dire in several districts, with many rivers flowing above the danger mark and thousands seeking refuge in relief camps.

It is to be noted that apart from 6 casualties in floods so far, five persons died in landslide triggered by incessant rains in Guwahati few days back, thus making the total loss of lives up to 11.

District Worst Hit

Among the worst-affected districts is Sri Bhumi, where nearly 1.94 lakh people have been impacted. Other heavily affected areas include:

Cachar – 77,961 people

Nagaon – 67,880 people

Lakhimpur – 47,127 people

Hailakandi – 30,234 people

Dibrugarh – 20,179 people

Tinsukia – 19,289 people

Casualties and Missing Persons

The latest fatality was reported from the Doboka revenue circle in Hojai district, where one person died within the last 24 hours. Additionally, two individuals have gone missing — one each in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts — further raising concerns.

Livestock and Agricultural Losses

Floods have also taken a toll on livestock and farming:

84 animals have died

4,67,851 livestock have been affected

12,610 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged or submerged

Rivers Breach Danger Levels

Several major rivers are flowing above the danger mark, including:

Brahmaputra at Nimati Ghat (Jorhat) and Tezpur

Burhidihing at Khowang

Dhansiri at Numaligarh

Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul

Barak River at multiple locations including AP Ghat and BP Ghat

Kushiyara at Sri Bhumi

Relief and Rescue Operations Underway

Authorities have launched extensive rescue and relief efforts:

322 relief camps have been set up, sheltering 31,212 people

1,54,177 relief distribution centers are providing aid

Rescue teams continue to evacuate people from submerged areas

Infrastructure Damage

Floodwaters have damaged key infrastructure:

49 roads

4 bridges

3 embankments

Ongoing Emergency Response

The state administration has ramped up its disaster response operations as the threat from rising water levels continues. Relief materials, including food, clean water, and medical supplies, are being distributed in affected areas. However, with heavy rainfall expected to continue, authorities remain on high alert.

PM Modi Calls CM Himanta

In a post on X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam adding he briefed him on the matter and apprised him on the relief and rescue operation.

"A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government. The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam," the CM posted. The CM also visited the flood affected areas to take stock of the arrangements there.