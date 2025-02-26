11 Arrested For Smuggling Infants From Gujarat And Selling Them In AP And Telangana

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police busted a gang involved in smuggling infants from Gujarat and selling them in Hyderabad.

Six people who acted as middlemen and five who bought the infants some just four to five days old were arrested by the police. It was found that three to four trafficked infants were sold in Telangana and one in Andhra Pradesh. The key mastermind of the gang and her assistant are absconding. Police rescued the four infants grom the gang members and handed them over to Child Welfare Committee officials in Rangareddy district. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, Malkajgiri SOT Inspector Janaiah, Additional DCP Narasimha Reddy, DCP Ramana Reddy, LB Nagar ACP Krishnaiah, and Chaitanyapuri Inspector Venkateswara Rao told reporters that it all started with Kola Krishnaveni (26) from Suraram in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, who was married in 2016 but was divorced by her husband as she had no children.

Kola worked as a medical representative and was approached by couples who wanted children. Last year, she searched on Facebook and contacted a man named Manoj from Delhi who said he could sell her infants for Rs 5 lakh each. Later, police caught Manoj while he was bringing a child from Delhi. Kola was also arrested but was released on bail. After learning about Kola, Battu Shravan Kumar from Kothapet, Buddhi Sampath Kumar from Kavadiguda who works as a ward boy at Gandhi Hospital, Asha worker Angoth Sarada from Falaknuma and others contacted people they knew who wanted children. In the meantime, Kola contacted Vandana from Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Facebook, who quoted her the price of a girl at Rs 2-3 lakh and boy at Rs 4-5 lakh. As per the agreement, Kola sent two girls and two boys by train through her followers Gautam Savitri Devi and Sunita Suman of Ahmedabad. Once they got there, Kola and other gang members brought the children to Hyderabad for selling them to childless couples.

Kola and other gang members charged a couple up to Rs 50,000 as commission for selling children brought from Gujarat. The accused used to make only WhatsApp calls and used to refer to girls and boys with special codes. They used to create fake birth certificates and Aadhaar cards, claiming that the children were born to the couple who bought them. They managed to sell three children within a month. On Tuesday, Kola, Savitri Devi and Sampath were seen carrying a child at Chaitanyapuri bus stop in Hyderabad. On receiving information, Malkajgiri SOT police reached the spot and arrested them. On being questioned, they confessed to have brought children from Gujarat and selling them. Along with the three, Deepti, Sarada and Shravan Kumar were also arrested. Police said they are investigating whether the children were being kidnapped or were bought from parents at hospitals. More details will be revealed after the main mastermind, Vandana, is caught, said police.

