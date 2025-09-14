11 Arrested After Fake Job Racket Busted In Bihar's Motihari; 100 Victims Rescued
Published : September 14, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Motihari: Over 100 people were rescued by the police in Bihar's Motihari district after a racket duping youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of jobs was busted. While 11 persons involved in the racket have been arrested, the search for the mastermind, Emul Haque, is ongoing, police said.
The rescue followed an eight-hour raid at one Shambhu Sah's house in Chhota Bariyarpur village, part of the Chhatauni police station area, on Saturday, police added.
It was learnt from the police that the racket used to lure youth with the promise of jobs through social media platforms and used to charge up to Rs 25,000 for 'training kits'. The aspirants were told that they would be given jobs after selling the kit, which contained a pair of pants, two ties, energy pills and some other items, whose actual price wouldn't be more than Rs 1,000.
SP Swarn Prabhat said Chhatauni police station in-charge Sunil Kumar had received information about some illegal activities in the house of Sah. "Youth from Bihar and other states were being duped in the name of networking there. A special team was formed under the leadership of Sadar DSP Dilip Singh to conduct the raid. The process of sending the rescued youths back home has started, and they have been advised to avoid such fraud in future," he added.
Police said Shambhu Sah built a house by selling his ancestral land. The first floor of the house was rented out to a company three years ago. Later, the entire building was taken over by the company to accommodate over 100 youths, with five people each in a room. The gang used to charge separate money from the youth for their stay and food. In return, they were asked to sell substandard kits.
The victims, who were mostly from poor families, soon realised the fraud and five of them complained to the Chhatauni police station. During the raid, the police recovered a list of names, numbers and methods of communication with the victims. The arrested accused include those who were learning the method of fraud and training others about it.
DSP Dilip Singh said Haque had been involved in cyber fraud in Raxaul, where a similar racket was busted and over 300 youths were rescued. The mastermind of that case is still absconding. "Five victims had shared the complete information about this incident. Based on that, the remaining youths were rescued following a raid. They were being cheated in the name of Otamix Company," he added.
