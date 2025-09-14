ETV Bharat / state

11 Arrested After Fake Job Racket Busted In Bihar's Motihari; 100 Victims Rescued

Motihari: Over 100 people were rescued by the police in Bihar's Motihari district after a racket duping youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of jobs was busted. While 11 persons involved in the racket have been arrested, the search for the mastermind, Emul Haque, is ongoing, police said.

The rescue followed an eight-hour raid at one Shambhu Sah's house in Chhota Bariyarpur village, part of the Chhatauni police station area, on Saturday, police added.

It was learnt from the police that the racket used to lure youth with the promise of jobs through social media platforms and used to charge up to Rs 25,000 for 'training kits'. The aspirants were told that they would be given jobs after selling the kit, which contained a pair of pants, two ties, energy pills and some other items, whose actual price wouldn't be more than Rs 1,000.

SP Swarn Prabhat said Chhatauni police station in-charge Sunil Kumar had received information about some illegal activities in the house of Sah. "Youth from Bihar and other states were being duped in the name of networking there. A special team was formed under the leadership of Sadar DSP Dilip Singh to conduct the raid. The process of sending the rescued youths back home has started, and they have been advised to avoid such fraud in future," he added.