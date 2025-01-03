ETV Bharat / state

ACB Probe Reveals Irregularities In J&K Fire Services Recruitment, Says 109 Selected Fraudulently

Srinagar: At least 109 applicants who received lower scores than the cutoff in the 2020 Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department recruitment process were declared successful after inflating their scores, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The ACB, in a statement, stated that the discrepancies were detected during a manual review of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets against the official answer keys. "Candidates who actually secured 11, 17, and 24 marks were shown to have scored 90 marks each in the final selection list," the statement read. Five real brothers from the Budgam district, several relatives of F&ES officials, and others from the same localities were among those selected, according to the ACB.

The recruitment drive, initially advertised in 2013, faced multiple delays amid allegations of irregularities. The ACB claimed that the procedure was relaunched in 2018 under the Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) method, with written exams being administered by M/s Timing Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company. However, the government cancelled the exams in 2019 owing to claims of widespread copying and other irregularities.

In 2020, Kolkata-based M/s UMC Technology Pvt. Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tendering process for conducting the written exams. In spite of this, M/s LMES IT LLP, the second-lowest bidder (L-2), was given the contract without explanation. The ACB pointed out that one of LMES's primary partners, Maharaj Krishan Wali, had previously been connected to the defunct M/s Timing Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., and that the organization lacked demonstrated experience in carrying out such extensive hiring processes.