Miracle Baby! How 108 Ambulance Staff Saved A Newborn On The Brink Of Death Through CPR

When stories of healthcare failure have become the norm, the grit and strength of 108 ambulance emergency staff in Telangana set a new narrative

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

Peddemul, Vikarabad (Telangana) : A divine intervention for sure, albeit through quick human action. A newborn baby, who seemed to have stopped breathing during the process of birth was brought to life not in any hospital, but inside a 108 ambulance with the medical team infusing life into her through CPR, or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation recently at Peddemul in Vikarabad district.

It was nothing less than a race against time that fateful night. Nagamma, a woman from Bandamidipalli village in Peddemul mandal, experienced labour and was being rushed to the district hospital by her husband Kishtappa when she delivered the baby midway. Left with no choice, the medical team in the ambulance stopped the vehicle while trying for a safe delivery. But they were in for an ordeal when the baby lost its breath halfway through the process due to breech positioning. (A breech position happens when a baby comes out of the womb feet-first instead of the usual head-first position.

While one leg was out, the other was stuck inside the delivery passage. The baby made no movement and the people in ambulance too fell silent. The couple, which had already lost a child in the previous pregnancy, started crying unconsolably. “God cannot be unfair again,” they said remembering the doctor's warning that this delivery is not going to be smooth and it is likely to be complicated.

Nagamma could not move neither could she see or touch the child.

But the emergency medical technicians in the ambulance were not the ones to give up. Once the baby was brought out, seeing its lifeless body, one of the staffers performed CPR and sucked out the fluid in the airways. In a flicker, the baby shook and there was a loud cry.

The parents could not control their tears though the happiness was unexplainable. The mother and child were taken to Tandoor Hospital, where doctors confirmed that both are doing well.

With a sense of gratitude to the ambulance staff and prayers to the Almighty, the new born's father Kishtappa, murmured, “We had lost our first baby. We could not have faced the same fate again. When we were fearing the worst, the ambulance staff came as messiahs. It was their duty, but for us, they were angels in the form of humans.”

