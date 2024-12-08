ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 105 MLAs-Elect Take Oath on 2nd Day of Special Assembly Session

Members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi did not take oath on the first day protesting against alleged misuse of EVMs in assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, center, arrives during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, center, arrives during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (PTI)
Mumbai: The opposition MLAs-Elect took part in the oath-taking ceremony in the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. About 105 members took oath on the second day of the special session. These members include leaders of the alliance partners of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). On the first day of the session on Saturday, about 173 members took oath.

The MVA members in the newly constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly boycotted the special session on the first day on Saturday raising concerns over the massive victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the recent elections. The opposition members had also registered their protest against the alleged misuse of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and against the arrests made in the Markadwadi village in the Malshiras constituency of Solapur district where the people demanded mock ballot poll.

A large number of family members arrived at the assembly today, as there were many first-time MLAs-elect among those, who took oath today.

The oath-taking was taken up as soon as the House reassembled on the second day. The top leaders of the MVA allies, who took oath today, were Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Nana Patole and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad.

The oath-taking ceremony will also be held on the third and last day of the special session on Monday, when remaining nine MLAs-elect will take oath.

