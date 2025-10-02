ETV Bharat / state

103 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur On Vijayadashami, ₹1.06 Crore Bounty Cadres Among Them

Bijapur: In what is being described as the biggest symbolic blow to Naxalism on Vijayadashami, 103 Naxalites laid down arms in Bijapur on Thursday. Many of them carried cash bounties, together amounting to over ₹1.06 crore.

The surrender took place under the influence of the state government’s Poona Margham – Revival through Rehabilitation campaign, which focuses on bringing insurgents back into the mainstream.

SP Confirms Surrender

Confirming the development, Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav said most of those who surrendered were active members of the Naxal organization. “Among the 103 who surrendered, 49 were in highly active roles, and several carried heavy rewards on their heads,” he stated.

Cadre-Wise Details

Authorities released a list of the surrendered cadres, which included: