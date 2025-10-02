103 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur On Vijayadashami, ₹1.06 Crore Bounty Cadres Among Them
Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region saw a major breakthrough as 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur. Officials credit rehabilitation drives, security camps, and welfare schemes for the shift.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Bijapur: In what is being described as the biggest symbolic blow to Naxalism on Vijayadashami, 103 Naxalites laid down arms in Bijapur on Thursday. Many of them carried cash bounties, together amounting to over ₹1.06 crore.
The surrender took place under the influence of the state government’s Poona Margham – Revival through Rehabilitation campaign, which focuses on bringing insurgents back into the mainstream.
SP Confirms Surrender
Confirming the development, Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav said most of those who surrendered were active members of the Naxal organization. “Among the 103 who surrendered, 49 were in highly active roles, and several carried heavy rewards on their heads,” he stated.
Cadre-Wise Details
Authorities released a list of the surrendered cadres, which included:
- 1 Divisional Committee Member (DVCM)
- 4 PPCMs
- 4 ACMs
- 1 Platoon Party Member
- 3 DAKMS Presidents
- 4 CNM Presidents
- 2 KAMS Presidents
- 5 Area Committee Party Members
- 5 Militia Commanders/Deputy Commanders
- 4 Jantana Sarkar Presidents
- 1 PLGA Member
- 12 CNM Members
- 4 Jantana Sarkar Vice Presidents
- 1 DAKMS Vice President
- 22 Jantana Sarkar Members
- 23 Militia Platoon Members
- 2 GPCs
- 4 DAKMS Members
- 1 Bhumkal Militia Member
Rising Surrenders In Bastar
Data shows that since January 1, 2025, security forces in Bijapur district have arrested 421 Maoists, witnessed the surrender of 410, and killed 137 in encounters. Taken together with 2024’s figures, a total of 924 arrests, 599 surrenders, and 195 killings have been recorded in just under two years.
Government Initiatives Turning The Tide
DIG Kamal Lochan Kashyap attributed the trend to development and welfare measures reaching remote interiors. “New security camps, better road access, transport facilities, water, electricity, and welfare schemes are reaching villagers. Positive interaction between forces and local communities, along with community policing, has influenced many Naxalites to surrender,” he explained.
The latest mass surrender is being seen as a major morale boost for security forces and a sign that the government’s dual approach of development and policing is weakening the insurgency in Bastar.
Also Read
NIA Chargesheets Four In Chhattisgarh Naxal Activities Case
Security Forces Foil Major Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh; Seize Cache Of Arms And Explosives