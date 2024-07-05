ETV Bharat / state

102 Cr-Black Money Transactions Unearthed In Kozhikode Car Showroom; Many Celebrities Under Scanner

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Royal Drive car showroom in Kozhikode and black money transactions amounting to Rs 102 crore was revealed. Several celebrities from the field of cinema and sports are under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the case.

102 Cr-Black Money Transactions Unearthed In Kozhikode Car Showroom; Many Celebrities Under Scanner
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kozhikode: Black money transactions worth Rs 102 crore were unearthed during an Income Tax (IT) raid conducted at a second hand car showroom in Kozhikode on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kozhikode Division of the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Royal Drive showroom, owned Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Malappuram. During which, crores of rupees were found in the showroom.

Raids are being conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode branches of the car showroom for the last two days. Black money transactions involving several national-level celebrities from the field of cinema and sports were revealed during the inspection. An Indian cricketer and prominent Malayalam film stars are suspected to be involved in the incident.

The raid was conducted following information about transactions of large sums of money being done through the Royal Drive showroom. It has been revealed that celebrities bought luxury cars and sold them at the showroom after using the vehicles for a year or two.

Notably, the money was received without recording the transactions in their accounts. The inspection also revealed that the cars were bought from the showroom with black money.

The Income Tax Department has decided to send notices to all those involved.

Read more

Odisha IT raid: Income Tax Department to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Kozhikode: Black money transactions worth Rs 102 crore were unearthed during an Income Tax (IT) raid conducted at a second hand car showroom in Kozhikode on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kozhikode Division of the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Royal Drive showroom, owned Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Malappuram. During which, crores of rupees were found in the showroom.

Raids are being conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode branches of the car showroom for the last two days. Black money transactions involving several national-level celebrities from the field of cinema and sports were revealed during the inspection. An Indian cricketer and prominent Malayalam film stars are suspected to be involved in the incident.

The raid was conducted following information about transactions of large sums of money being done through the Royal Drive showroom. It has been revealed that celebrities bought luxury cars and sold them at the showroom after using the vehicles for a year or two.

Notably, the money was received without recording the transactions in their accounts. The inspection also revealed that the cars were bought from the showroom with black money.

The Income Tax Department has decided to send notices to all those involved.

Read more

Odisha IT raid: Income Tax Department to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

TAGGED:

BLACK MONEY TRANSACTIONSINCOME TAX DEPARTMENTCAR SHOWROOM RAID BY IT DEPARTMENT102 CRORE BLACK MONEY FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.