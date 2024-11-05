100th Year Of Belagavi Congress Meet: Karnataka Govt Invites Obama For Joint Assembly Session

Haveri: The Karnataka Govt has decided to invite former US President Barack Obama for the Joint Assembly session commemorating the 100th year of the Belagavi Congress Session. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that he had sent a formal invitation to the former US President.

After a campaign meeting in Bankapur for the Congress candidate in the Shiggaon Bypoll, he said that it has been 100 years since the Belagavi Congress session took place in 1924, which was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said on Monday, “It has been decided to organise a joint Assembly session to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s chairing of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting. The event will be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.”

Minister Patil also serves as President of the committee for commemorating the centenary of the 1924 Congress session. “We will wait for confirmation from Barack Obama before setting the date for the joint session. We have invited this prominent leader and follower of Gandhi, who believes that Mahatma Gandhi is a global leader, not just an Indian one,” Minister Patil added.

“This is going to be a meaningful programme. Mahatma Gandhi visited 120 places across Karnataka, and we will build memorials at 40 selected locations. ‘Rath Yatra Jyothis’ will arrive in Belagavi on December 26 and 27 from various districts across the state,” he said. The government also plans to organise conventions focussed on youth, women, and community unity. The 39th session of the Indian National Congress held at Belagavi was the only Congress session presided over by Gandhi. (With agency inputs).