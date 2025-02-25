1,008 kg Boondi Shivalingam Created In AP's Tenali For Maha Shivaratri; Know Its Significance

Tenali: In a unique celebration of Maha Shivaratri, the Kailasagiri Kshetram Utsav Committee of Perechalla in Guntur district has crafted a massive Shivalingam using 1,008 kg of sweet gram flour droplets (boondi).
"Standing six feet tall and spanning five feet wide, this extraordinary sweet structure has left visitors in awe. Created by the team from Tenali, the Boondi Shivalingam is currently on display at the bustling business centre in Chenchupet, Tenali town. The spectacle has drawn large crowds, eager to witness this blend of devotion and creativity.
Devotees and onlookers alike are mesmerised by this edible masterpiece, which has become a major highlight of this year’s Maha Shivaratri celebrations.
Significance of Maha Shivaratri
Maha Shivaratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva," is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this night, Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Devotees observe fasting, perform night-long prayers and chant Lord Shiva’s name to seek His divine blessings.
The festival symbolises overcoming darkness and ignorance through devotion and self-discipline. Many also believe that Maha Shivaratri marks the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Temples across the country witness grand celebrations, with devotees offering milk, honey and Bilva leaves to Shivalingams, seeking prosperity, peace and spiritual enlightenment.
Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh, with grand rituals, temple festivities and spiritual gatherings dedicated to Lord Shiva.
One of the most significant celebrations takes place at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti, known for its unique Rahu-Ketu pooja. Thousands of devotees visit this temple to offer prayers and perform rituals seeking divine blessings.
In Srisailam, the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, witnesses an influx of pilgrims who observe fasting, chant Shiva stotras, and participate in night-long prayers. The temple organizes special Abhishekams and Maha Rudrabhishekam, where Lord Shiva is bathed with sacred substances like milk, honey, and ghee.
In Draksharamam, the Bhimashankara Temple, another revered Shiva shrine, attracts thousands of devotees, who perform rituals and offer Bilva leaves to the deity.
Apart from temples, several towns and villages across Andhra Pradesh organise bhajans, and spiritual discourses. Devotees stay awake through the night, singing hymns and meditating on Lord Shiva. Some places also host annadanam (free food distribution) for devotees.
A unique aspect of the celebration in Andhra Pradesh is the preparation of special prasadams and traditional offerings, along with the performance of classical dance and music programs on temple premises.
Read more: Mahashivratri: Towering Beams Of Light Dazzle Night Sky At 'Kotappakonda Thirunallu'