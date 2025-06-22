10,000 People From 5 Bengal Hamlets Live On The Edge Without Land Rights

Jalpaiguri: Despite having voting rights, they still live on the edge. As many as 10,000 families of Jalpaiguri, who are citizens, are yet to enjoy land rights. Even 78 years after Independence, the people of this village have not yet got the right to land. Due to the lack of land rights, they are also deprived of government schemes such as Krishak Bandhu, Kisan Credit Card and Kisan Nidhi.

Due to the lack of land documents, just as barbed wire fences cannot be erected on the border, they cannot buy and sell land. The administration claims that this is due to some issues with the map.

A pond in Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat)

The district magistrate assured that talks are underway with neighbouring Bangladesh in this regard. The work has progressed in the meantime. The residents of Kajaldighi, Chilahati, Barashashi, Nautari Debottar and Padhanigram Mouzas of Dakshin Berubari Gram Panchayat in Sadar Block of Jalpaiguri feel like they are being subjugated even in their own country.

Many applications have been submitted but to no avail. The former MLA of the village is blaming the government's indifference for not getting the land papers. Even after the land boundary agreement was signed between the India and Bangladesh governments in 2015, the border pillar was built, but the BSF failed to erect a barbed wire fence due to the lack of land records.

Residents of Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat)

To erect a barbed wire fence, it has to be built on the land. According to government rules, compensation has to be paid to the person whose land the fence will pass through. Due to lack of land records, compensation cannot be distributed. On the one hand, the residents of these villages are in a state of confusion over land rights. On the other hand, the security of the country is at stake. The people of this area are living in an unprotected manner. They want barbed wire fencing to be installed at the earliest.

Residents of Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat)

The Genesis Of The Discord

Once five villages of South Berubari in Sadar block of Jalpaiguri did not exist on the Indian map. They were on the map of Bangladesh. The residents of South Berubari have been agitating for a long time demanding that the villages be included in India.

Looking at the history, it can be seen that problems have arisen with South Berubari since 1958. At that time, it was decided to hand over half of South Berubari to Pakistan through the Nehru-Noon Agreement. After that, a nationwide movement began.

Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat)

On January 26, 1961, the local people built a Sankalp Bedi during the Berubari movement. The stone had Sankalp Bedi written on it. "I will give blood, I will give life, I will not leave Berubari" is still written on it.

Hemanta Kumar Bose was the first to make a vow with his blood. In the 1974 Indira-Mujib Agreement, it was decided that South Berubari would not be handed over.

When the survey of this area started, it was noticed that these five villages are not on the map of India, even though they are in the country. They remained on the map of Bangladesh for years.

Since then, the location of these five villages has been identified as 'adverse position'. There has been a continuous movement to bring the land from this adverse position to the map of India. Finally, after the land boundary agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, legal recognition was given to include these five villages in India in 2015.

The problem of Berubari was also resolved in the same way as the exchange of enclaves. These five villages of South Berubari were permanently included in India. While maintaining the 'status quo' like the exchange of enclaves, the two countries gave legal recognition to Kajaldighi, Chilahati, Barashashi, Nautari Debottar and Padhanigram of South Berubari on the map of India.

Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat)

No Survey Till Now

Even after 10 years have passed since this agreement, the district administration has not yet surveyed the land of the residents of those villages. Despite repeated requests for land surveys and land records, the residents of these villages on the India-Bangladesh border have not received any land records.

Allegedly due to the indifference of the Jalpaiguri district administration, the residents of these villages are being deprived of various government facilities even in India.

The people of these villages have exercised their right to vote and elected MPs, MLAs, and Panchayat heads, but they still do not have land records. Despite approaching the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, Block Land Revenue Officer, and other relevant departments in this regard, the residents of these five villages on the India-Bangladesh border have not received their land records yet.

South Berubari Defence Committee Joint Secretary Sarada Prasad Das said, "South Berubari is a pilgrimage site for struggle. We have been fighting since 1958. While agitating, in 2015, we got the adverse land as per the land boundary agreement. In 2017, India also became a border pillar of Bangladesh. Despite having an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voting rights, we have not received the land papers yet. The current situation in Bangladesh requires a barbed wire fence. However, due to the lack of land papers, the BSF is not able to provide a barbed wire fence. Once we get the land papers, the 11 kilometres of fence will be unprotected. We are not getting the benefits of any government project including agricultural loans, Krishak Bandhu, Kisan Samman Nidhi. If we get the land papers, all the problems will be solved. We have gone to the concerned departments starting from the district but the problem has not been solved yet. We have also submitted the 1910 map. 19 kilometers of the border is unprotected. We want a barbed wire fence to be installed soon."

Former Forward Bloc MLA of Jalpaiguri Sadar Vidhan Sabha Govinda Roy was born in Kamat village of Chilahati in Dak. He contested the assembly elections from that village and became an MLA in 2006.

"After the Land Boundary Agreement of 2015, there is no more adverse land officially. However, the district administration has not yet given the land records to the people of that area. We have given the old design to the district administration. The people of this area do not have ownership of their land. They are not getting government projects including the Krishak Bandhu project. They are not able to buy and sell land. If land is taken for barbed wire fencing, compensation will have to be paid. But they are not even giving that paper. It is important to fence the villages of Berubari very soon. Problems can arise at any time," Roy said.

Dwijendranath Roy, a resident of Barashshi's Foudar Para, said, "We have been residing here since India's independence. Our place were not on shown the map of India. Even though it was on the map of India in 2015, it did not come in reality. We did not get our land papers. We do not get any government projects because we did not get the land papers. We did not have a barbed wire fence here. We want a barbed wire fence. However, we demanded that our house be saved and fenced. Our demand has been met."

Another resident, Palendra Nath Roy, said, "This was a place on the map of Bangladesh. After much agitation, it was included in India in 2015. But we still haven't received the land papers. We are not getting government benefits due to lack of papers. The previous documents are now useless. We don't have the Khatian. Even though we are citizens of India, we don't have papers. Due to lack of papers, we can't even go and sell the land. We want the government to take our land. There should be a barbed wire fence. We are in an unprotected condition. We are not even 150 yards from the zero point. Accordingly, pillars have been built to protect our house."

Local resident Akhil Chandra Roy, "The problem has been resolved after 2015. But we haven't received the land papers yet. We can't sell the land. We want papers. We can't even get loans with the land here. We want the barbed wire fence to be built quickly. Pakistan and Bangladesh are now friends. Therefore, the sooner we have the barbed wire fence here, the better. If there is no fence, who knows what will happen if there is a sudden attack!"

Another resident of the area, Ambalika Roy, also said, "It would be better if the fence is built soon. It will remove many of our worries. Once the fence is built, everyone will be safe."

BDO Mihir Karmakar of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block said, "The land in adverse position does not belong to anyone. In that case, we will talk to the person who has the crops in his possession, who has the land. Who will get compensation will be decided later. We will talk to the person who has the land in his possession. However, only our higher authorities can talk about the adverse position. Everyone has agreed to give land for the barbed wire fence."

ETV Bharat contacted District Magistrate Shama Parveen about the problems of the residents of these five villages. The District Magistrate assured that talks are underway with Bangladesh to resolve this problem. He said, "A lot of work has progressed on this issue. We have some maps pending with Bangladesh. Our land department is talking to Bangladesh on this issue."