1000 Indian Tourist Transport Association Members To Visit Kashmir For Tourism Revival Post Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: To revive the embattled tourism sector in Kashmir in the Pahalgam terrorist attack fallout, 1000 participants of the Indian Tourist Transport Association are planning a three-day tour to the valley as a confidence building measure.
“We will come to Kashmir ourselves to prove to tourists that Kashmir is safe; there is no alarming situation and everything is under control. This will send a signal to tourists across the world that the transporters who ferry tourists have themselves travelled Kashmir and found it safe,” Indian Tourist Transport Association Honorary Secretary Kanwarjit Singh Sawhney told ETV Bharat.
Sawhney said that the association wants to convey to the tourists that transporters all over India are with tourists and the people of Kashmir were with them.
The three-day tour follows the “Chalo Kashmir” (Let’s visit Kashmir) call by tour operators associations in Kolkata last week which was held a day after tourism stakeholders held a roadshow from Srinagar to Pahalgam, aimed to revive tourism.
The Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, in collaboration with J&K Tourism, is set to host the Familiarisation Tour (FAM Tour) in Srinagar on Tuesday (May 27), Tariq Ghani, Secretary General JK Hoteliers Club told ETV Bharat. Tour operators from across India, prominent public figures including the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah have been invited to join the event, he said, adding the effort is meant to “restore confidence among travellers and boost the region’s image as a safe and welcoming destination”.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is himself leading the efforts to revive the embattled tourism sector and has shifted his official meetings to famous tourist destinations as a confidence building measure. The opening meeting is set to be held at famous ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir.
Kashmir was brimming with tourists before the Pahalgam attack which killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider on April 22 in Baisaran meadow. The attack was responded to by India with Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7, that led to four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan until a ceasefire was brokered by the US between the two neighboring rivals.
Tourism stakeholders whose livelihood sustains on tourism are attempting to revive the sector by holding different programmes in Kashmir and in other states.
“We are 1000 participants, and as soon as the government allows us, we will arrive for three days and visit Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg,” Sawhney said, adding they have applied for permission with Director Tourism, Kashmir.
“We strongly believe that to infuse confidence among the local population as well as visiting domestic and international tourists, it is necessary to show that Kashmir is still safe to visit. ITTA Management proposes to lead a delegation of tourist transport operators to Kashmir to showcase the region's beauty and hospitality to the world. It will also give a big push to all other segments related to tourism,” the ITTA letter to the director says.
Fayaz Ahmad, a Kashmir-based member of the ITTA said that the ITTA is also holding a three-day conclave in Hyderabad where he will urge the association to promote Kashmir tourism and help in its revival.
