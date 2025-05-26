ETV Bharat / state

1000 Indian Tourist Transport Association Members To Visit Kashmir For Tourism Revival Post Pahalgam Attack

Shikaras are anchored on the banks of Dal lake amid lack of tourists post Pahalgam attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

Srinagar: To revive the embattled tourism sector in Kashmir in the Pahalgam terrorist attack fallout, 1000 participants of the Indian Tourist Transport Association are planning a three-day tour to the valley as a confidence building measure.

“We will come to Kashmir ourselves to prove to tourists that Kashmir is safe; there is no alarming situation and everything is under control. This will send a signal to tourists across the world that the transporters who ferry tourists have themselves travelled Kashmir and found it safe,” Indian Tourist Transport Association Honorary Secretary Kanwarjit Singh Sawhney told ETV Bharat.

Sawhney said that the association wants to convey to the tourists that transporters all over India are with tourists and the people of Kashmir were with them.

The three-day tour follows the “Chalo Kashmir” (Let’s visit Kashmir) call by tour operators associations in Kolkata last week which was held a day after tourism stakeholders held a roadshow from Srinagar to Pahalgam, aimed to revive tourism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, in collaboration with J&K Tourism, is set to host the Familiarisation Tour (FAM Tour) in Srinagar on Tuesday (May 27), Tariq Ghani, Secretary General JK Hoteliers Club told ETV Bharat. Tour operators from across India, prominent public figures including the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah have been invited to join the event, he said, adding the effort is meant to “restore confidence among travellers and boost the region’s image as a safe and welcoming destination”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is himself leading the efforts to revive the embattled tourism sector and has shifted his official meetings to famous tourist destinations as a confidence building measure. The opening meeting is set to be held at famous ski destination Gulmarg in north Kashmir.