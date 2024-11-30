ETV Bharat / state

100 years of Sree Narayana Guru's All Religion Conference: Interfaith Conference Kicks Off In Vatican, Pope's Address Today

Thiruvananthapuram: The three-day World Interfaith Conference organised by the Sivagiri Math commemorating the centenary of the historic All-Religious Conference held by Sree Narayana Guru in Aluva kicked off in the Vatican on Friday. The World Interfaith Conference commenced with a Sneha Sangam—a symbolic gathering focused on spreading religious harmony on Friday evening, the office bearers of the Math said.

The event started off on Friday with the singing of the Italian version of Daiva Dasaka Prarthana composed by Sree Narayana Guru, in Italian followed by a formal inauguration by Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Quisota, under the chairmanship of Swami Sachidananda.

Until December 1, a diverse group of 100 global representatives – encompassing religious leaders, public figures, and monks – will gather to encourage interfaith dialogue and unity.

Pope Francis will deliver a blessing address today, extending his support to the conference’s mission. Sivagiri Math is being represented by key figures such as General Secretary Swami Sachidananda, Swami Shubhangananda, former General Secretary Swami Rithambharananda, and former Treasurer Swami Vishalananda, among others. The event will also see the release of two significant books: the Italian translation of Sarvamata Sammelanam, authored by Sachidananda Swami, and the English translation of Guruvum Lokasamadhanam.