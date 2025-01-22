ETV Bharat / state

100 Rare Alexander Parakeets Rescued In Hyderabad

The parakeets protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 were rescued at a bird center in Murgi Chowk, Khilwat.

100 Rare Alexander Parakeets Rescued In Hyderabad
100 Rare Alexander Parakeets Rescued In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force police in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Tuesday seized around 100 rare Alexander Parakeets, commonly known as Rama parrots, a species protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said.

It is understood that the seizure was made during a massive raid at a bird-selling center in Murgi Chowk, Khilwat, near Charminar, on Tuesday.

Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivas Rao said that the raid was carried out following inputs that the accused, Mohammed Farooq (35), a resident of Kalapattar in Bahadurpura constituency, was illegally running the bird trade for some time.

Acting on the inputs, a team led by Task Force Inspector Raghavendra, along with SS Narasimhu, Mahesh, Naveen, and Anjaneyu, conducted the raid and apprehended Farooq, Rao said.

The Task Force Inspector said that the seized parrots and the accused were handed over to the forest department officials at Aranyabhavan for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Forest officials confirmed that the parrots are in good health. “These rare parrots will first be sent to the zoo for care and observation. Once deemed fit, they will be released into the wild to ensure their safe return to their natural habitat,” said forest department officials in a statement.

The sale of species listed under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is a serious offense, as these animals and birds are highly endangered and require stringent conservation measures.

Read more:

  1. National Bird Day 2025: Celebrating Avian Heritage With An Exclusive Coffee Table Book On Endangered Parrots
  2. Chennai woman turns her terrace into bird sanctuary

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force police in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Tuesday seized around 100 rare Alexander Parakeets, commonly known as Rama parrots, a species protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said.

It is understood that the seizure was made during a massive raid at a bird-selling center in Murgi Chowk, Khilwat, near Charminar, on Tuesday.

Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivas Rao said that the raid was carried out following inputs that the accused, Mohammed Farooq (35), a resident of Kalapattar in Bahadurpura constituency, was illegally running the bird trade for some time.

Acting on the inputs, a team led by Task Force Inspector Raghavendra, along with SS Narasimhu, Mahesh, Naveen, and Anjaneyu, conducted the raid and apprehended Farooq, Rao said.

The Task Force Inspector said that the seized parrots and the accused were handed over to the forest department officials at Aranyabhavan for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Forest officials confirmed that the parrots are in good health. “These rare parrots will first be sent to the zoo for care and observation. Once deemed fit, they will be released into the wild to ensure their safe return to their natural habitat,” said forest department officials in a statement.

The sale of species listed under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is a serious offense, as these animals and birds are highly endangered and require stringent conservation measures.

Read more:

  1. National Bird Day 2025: Celebrating Avian Heritage With An Exclusive Coffee Table Book On Endangered Parrots
  2. Chennai woman turns her terrace into bird sanctuary

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RARE PARROT SALEALEXANDER PARAKEETSALEXANDER PARROTSPARROTS SEIZED HYDERABADRARE PARROTS SEIZED HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.