100 Rare Alexander Parakeets Rescued In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force police in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Tuesday seized around 100 rare Alexander Parakeets, commonly known as Rama parrots, a species protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said.
It is understood that the seizure was made during a massive raid at a bird-selling center in Murgi Chowk, Khilwat, near Charminar, on Tuesday.
Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivas Rao said that the raid was carried out following inputs that the accused, Mohammed Farooq (35), a resident of Kalapattar in Bahadurpura constituency, was illegally running the bird trade for some time.
Acting on the inputs, a team led by Task Force Inspector Raghavendra, along with SS Narasimhu, Mahesh, Naveen, and Anjaneyu, conducted the raid and apprehended Farooq, Rao said.
The Task Force Inspector said that the seized parrots and the accused were handed over to the forest department officials at Aranyabhavan for further investigation.
Meanwhile, Forest officials confirmed that the parrots are in good health. “These rare parrots will first be sent to the zoo for care and observation. Once deemed fit, they will be released into the wild to ensure their safe return to their natural habitat,” said forest department officials in a statement.
The sale of species listed under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is a serious offense, as these animals and birds are highly endangered and require stringent conservation measures.
