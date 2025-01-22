ETV Bharat / state

100 Rare Alexander Parakeets Rescued In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force police in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Tuesday seized around 100 rare Alexander Parakeets, commonly known as Rama parrots, a species protected under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said.

It is understood that the seizure was made during a massive raid at a bird-selling center in Murgi Chowk, Khilwat, near Charminar, on Tuesday.

Task Force Additional DCP Ande Srinivas Rao said that the raid was carried out following inputs that the accused, Mohammed Farooq (35), a resident of Kalapattar in Bahadurpura constituency, was illegally running the bird trade for some time.

Acting on the inputs, a team led by Task Force Inspector Raghavendra, along with SS Narasimhu, Mahesh, Naveen, and Anjaneyu, conducted the raid and apprehended Farooq, Rao said.