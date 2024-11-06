100 Pakistan-Backed Terrorists Waiting To Sneak Into India: Intelligence Input

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded along the India-Pakistan border following intelligence inputs that at least 100 foreign-trained hardcore terrorists are waiting to sneak into India.
A senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat that all the Pakistan-backed terrorists have been trying hard to destabilise peace in Jammu & Kashmir.
"Following the abrogation of Article 370, insurgency had come down in the region, However, ever since a new government was formed in J&K, forces inimical to India’s development have been trying to create chaos in the region," the official said.
Quoting an intelligence report, the official further said state actors in Pakistan have asked terrorist handlers to go all out in J&K so that they can create a fear psychosis amongst the people of the region. "Our security forces are also on high alert to foil all nefarious attempts," the official said.
The official further said all security agencies involved in counter-terror operations in J&K have been asked to share terror-related intelligence inputs on a real-time basis.
In a recent meeting with the security agencies held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, the issue of lack of intelligence inputs was highlighted. All agencies have been asked to work in unison to thwart all possible terror attacks on security forces and civilians.
Indian intelligence agencies have, however, managed to detect 38 launchpads and 14 training camps set up across the border.
"With the number of terror incidents on the rise, there is already a high alert along the international border with Pakistan. We have reports that at least 100 terrorists are waiting across the border to infiltrate into India," the official said.
While Pakistan-backed terror outfits always try to pump terrorists into Indian territory ahead of the winter, this year, the attempts would be even more aggressive, the official said.
With most of the top commanders and foot soldiers exterminated by the security forces, Pakistan would be looking to have a greater presence in Jammu and Kashmir, the official added.
"One of the main reasons for a spurt in the number of terror attacks in J&K is that they want to keep the security forces engaged to divert attention from the border areas to make it easy for the ultras to infiltrate," the official said.
Pakistan usually looks to increase the number of infiltrations at this time since it is difficult to do so once the winter sets in. It is worth mentioning that the Indian Army has also installed new anti-infiltration grids along the Line of Control (LoC).
These grids comprise state-of-the-art equipment, thermal imagers and night vision cameras to keep a tab on any suspicious activities.
"The grids consist of advanced UAVs, motion sensors and spotter scopes. This technology will ensure the immediate detection of any breach. These grids are also equipped to detect and shoot down enemy drones," another official, privy to the development, said.
