100 Pakistan-Backed Terrorists Waiting To Sneak Into India: Intelligence Input

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded along the India-Pakistan border following intelligence inputs that at least 100 foreign-trained hardcore terrorists are waiting to sneak into India.

A senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat that all the Pakistan-backed terrorists have been trying hard to destabilise peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Following the abrogation of Article 370, insurgency had come down in the region, However, ever since a new government was formed in J&K, forces inimical to India’s development have been trying to create chaos in the region," the official said.

Quoting an intelligence report, the official further said state actors in Pakistan have asked terrorist handlers to go all out in J&K so that they can create a fear psychosis amongst the people of the region. "Our security forces are also on high alert to foil all nefarious attempts," the official said.

The official further said all security agencies involved in counter-terror operations in J&K have been asked to share terror-related intelligence inputs on a real-time basis.

In a recent meeting with the security agencies held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, the issue of lack of intelligence inputs was highlighted. All agencies have been asked to work in unison to thwart all possible terror attacks on security forces and civilians.

Indian intelligence agencies have, however, managed to detect 38 launchpads and 14 training camps set up across the border.