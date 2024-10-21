100 New Police Stations To Be Set Up At Rs 200 Cr, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that 100 new police stations would be established in the state, while 10,000 police quarters would be constructed by 2025. Siddaramaiah was speaking at the police remembrance day where he paid homage to 216 policemen who laid down their lives in line of their duty in the country including 12 in Karnataka.

"It is the government's duty to provide houses for policemen. We will build 10,000 residential quarters by 2025 for which Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated," the CM said. He added that 100 new police stations will be built for which Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned.

The Chief Minister also announced opening seven new public schools and promised setting up more such institutions in the coming years. Underscoring the importance of law and order to maintain peace in society, Siddaramaiah said peaceful society attracts investment, creates more job opportunities, increases per capita income and improves the economy.

To curb unlawful activities and for quick response in the event of accidents, 200 vehicles are patrolling Highways and 6,000 CCTV cameras are used for monitoring public spaces, he informed the gathering. On the occasion, the CM assured the policemen that the state government will provide all the facilities to them to discharge their duties.