100 Feet Wall Collapses In South East Delhi; 8 Dead Including 2 Children

The wall of the crematorium in Jaitpur area collapsed on the slums trapping the slum dwellers seven of whom have died so far.

Rescuers on job after wall of a crematorium collapses in South East Delhi
Rescuers on job after wall of a crematorium collapses in South East Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in Delhi, a 100 feet long wall of a crematorium collapsed on a slum area in Jaitpur police station area of South East Delhi on Saturday leading to the death of eight people.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Saturday when the wall of the mausoleum fell on the slums behind Hari Nagar village. The victims were identified as Muttu Ali (45), Rabibul (30), Shabibul (30), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Hashibul, Rukhsana (6), and Hasina (7).

100 Feet Wall Collapses In South East Delhi on August 9 (ETV Bharat)

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari, who reached the spot, said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot within 5 to 7 minutes. Soon, a rescue operation was launched and the people trapped beneath the debris were evacuated, but eight of them succumbed.

The injured have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center and Safdarjung Hospital while Delhi Police, Fire Brigade, NDRF teams are engaged in the rescue operation.

The national capital is witnessing heavy rains disrupting surface and air traffic. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for most parts of the Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

In a traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that in view of water logging at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas.

"Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey," it said.

It further said that due to waterlogging, the Zakira Underpass was closed.

In view of Raksha Bandhan festival and weekend, the advisory advised commuters from Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Adarsh Nagar (North West Delhi) heading towards Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Moti Nagar (West Delhi) to:

  • Avoid Zakira Underpass
  • From Inderlok, take a left turn towards Road No. 40
  • Take a right turn towards Swami Narayan Marg
  • Then take New Rohtak Road to reach Karol Bagh
  • From Karol Bagh, proceed to Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar ( West Delhi) etc. To minimize disruptions, consider using public transport, especially Delhi Metro services, which are operational.

