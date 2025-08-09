ETV Bharat / state

100 Feet Wall Collapses In South East Delhi; 8 Dead Including 2 Children

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in Delhi, a 100 feet long wall of a crematorium collapsed on a slum area in Jaitpur police station area of South East Delhi on Saturday leading to the death of eight people.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Saturday when the wall of the mausoleum fell on the slums behind Hari Nagar village. The victims were identified as Muttu Ali (45), Rabibul (30), Shabibul (30), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Hashibul, Rukhsana (6), and Hasina (7).

100 Feet Wall Collapses In South East Delhi on August 9 (ETV Bharat)

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari, who reached the spot, said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot within 5 to 7 minutes. Soon, a rescue operation was launched and the people trapped beneath the debris were evacuated, but eight of them succumbed.

The injured have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center and Safdarjung Hospital while Delhi Police, Fire Brigade, NDRF teams are engaged in the rescue operation.