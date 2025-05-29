100 Days Of BJP Govt In Delhi: CM Gupta To Release Performance Report Card On May 31

New Delhi: This Friday, May 30, will mark the 100th day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's regime in Delhi. The next day, on May 31, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present a report card of the BJP government's performance in the last 100 days.

As the BJP came to power in the national capital after 27 years, the party plans to celebrate the completion of 100 days. Here is a quick look at the key measures taken by the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi. The government has notably taken swift steps in line with poll promises while retaining popular schemes of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

Infrastructure boost

Focusing on improving basic infrastructure has remained the BJP's main focus so far. The new government has fast-tracked projects to reduce traffic congestion, announced a new flyover construction in outer Delhi and approved pending plans to complete the metro extension. This month, the government has started a campaign with all departments to make Delhi clean and beautiful. The government has also announced plans to modernise major roads, improve drainage systems and street lighting facilities.

Delhi government and MCD Coordination

The conflict between the state government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a long-standing problem, has been resolved. As the BJP holds a majority in the MCD, it has made it easier to streamline inter-departmental work. During the previous AAP government, there was poor coordination on most matters.

Law and order measures

As Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry, the BJP-led Delhi government has been able to smoothly coordinate with the Home Ministry to increase CCTV surveillance in the city and has even started several women's safety programmes -- new night buses deployed and patrolling units for women's safety started. So far, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has had three meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on these issues.

Clean Yamuna Initiative

Recently, CM Rekha Gupta said that the government has resolved to clean the Yamuna river and ensure that the river is a symbol of cultural renaissance, during the tenth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The Delhi government has plans to set up 40 new decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants STPs to ensure thorough cleaning of the drains linked to the Yamuna. The government has sought the cooperation of the central government and bordering states for this initiative.

The government is also working towards the construction of Yamuna River Front, aiming to make it a centre of attraction in Delhi's tourism. The front will include boating and water sports.

Improving Public Infrastructure

Improving public infrastructure is the need of the hour for the overall development of Delhi. The government has set a target to continuously realise this through a strategy, Four-S -- based on the principles of Scope, Scale, Speed ​​and Skill.

Delhi's Pollution Problem

To address Delhi's pollution problem, the government has set a target to bring public transport to 100 per cent electric mode. and announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) project. The government has set a target to operate 2000 new electric buses in the current financial year. The work of disposal of all three garbage mountains of Delhi is also going on rapidly with the cooperation of the central government. The government is determined to establish Delhi as a Zero Emissions City by the year 2047.