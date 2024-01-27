100-Days Due: Didi Cries Foul, Plans Protest

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to embark on a prolonged protest if the Center continues to deprive the state of its due over 100 days of work within seven days.

The TMC supremo made it amply clear during a closed-door meeting on Friday. The feud between the Central government and the state has been going on for quite sometime with TMC under national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee holding a protest march in New Delhi.

The TMC has countered the Centre's logic of not releasing the funds due to lack of transparency in presenting reports of various projects. On the other hand, the state government cried foul over the Union government's biased attitude against it.

Union panchayat and rural development minister Giriraj Singh's refusal to meet the TMC contingent had made headlines. Following this, Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year, demanding clearing of dues. She had earlier written to PM several times over the matter.

PM Modi had assured her full cooperation and a meeting between Central and State Secretaries was held but to no avail. It seems to have tested Banerjee to the hilt and she now plans to up the ante.

Reacting to this, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "The agitation by the Chief Minister is totally unwarranted. If the state government provides the accounts that the central government wants, money will be transferred. But if the Centre still stands adamant, even we will launch a protest."

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Some money will be released before the elections. The Centre should also produce evidence of corrupt practices over 100 days of work. And the state should publish its white paper on how much money it got and how much it did not get. This game of politics should end."