10-Yr-Old Boy Injured In Wolf Attack In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In a yet another incident of wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a 10-year-old boy was left injured while playing outside his house in Mahsi tehsil on Thursday night.
The child sustained injuries on his neck and face and has been admitted to the district hospital. Police and forest department teams have reached the spot.
Sangam Lal (10), son of Maikoolal Yadav, a resident of Mauja Yadavpur village of Golwa in rural police station area, was playing outside his house when a wolf came here.
According to Sangam's sister, Lusa, the boy took the wolf for a dog and tried to chase it but the animal pounced on him. As soon as the wolf knocked him down, he started screaming and on hearing the noise, the family members and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying rods and sticks. After which, the wolf ran away leaving behind the child.
Janak Dulari, the boy's mother said that he was on a cot in the courtyard while her daughter was cooking when the incident took place. Phoolmati, the boy's aunt said that she had seen the wolf running away from the spot. The animal was big in size and had a blackish appearance, she said.
On information a team from the local police station and forest officials reached the spot and instructed villagers to be cautious. The Mahsi tehsil has been grappling with wolf terror for the past few weeks. The residents are keeping awake to guard the area throughout night. So far, 10 people, including nine children, have lost their lives and more than 40 others were injured in wolf attacks in the district.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Animullah Khan, a local resident said that wolves had never attacked this village earlier. However, due to the ongoing search operations in other villages, wolves have started coming here, he said.
District hospital doctor, Shivam Mishra said there were bite marks on the child's face and neck and he has been given stitches. The child was very scared but his condition has stabilised now and treatment is underway, he added.
