10-Yr-Old Boy Injured As IED Planted By Naxals Explodes In Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A 10-year-old boy was injured in an explosion triggered by a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said. The child is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm in Pidia Murumpara of Bijapur district. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said that Hidma Kawasi (10) was grazing cattle in in Patelpara Mutvendi police station area when he accidentally came in contact with a pressure IED. The child sustained serious injuries on the hands and legs, he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs with an intention of harming the security forces. This time, a 10-year-old child fell victim.

On information, the child was initially taken to the Mutvendi CRPF camp, where he was given first-aid. After which, he was taken to the district hospital. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

In the past, many security personnel and villagers have been injured after coming into contact with IEDs planted by Naxals. Last week, two police constables were killed and four others injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. The police team were undertaking a search operation in the forests when the blast occurred.

In the last 3.5 months, nearly five persons have been killed in IED explosions at separate places in Bijapur district, police said.