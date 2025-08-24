10-Year-Old Student Dies In Arunachal Government Residential School Ablaze

Itanagar: A 10-year-old student was charred to death in a fire at a government residential school in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Three more students received severe injuries in the blaze, they said.
According to police, the incident took place at the boy’s hostel of Papikrung Government Residential School around 2 am, destroying it completely.
The deceased student has been identified as Tashi Jempen of Chango village, while those injured included Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11). They are undergoing treatment at the Zonal General Hospital in Aalo in the West Siang district and are said to be stable.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation was underway at the hostel in the remote Papikrong village, which is located near Tadadege, the last Indian Army post in Shi-Yomi district, and shares a border with China.
Authorities have also launched a probe into the fire incident to determine the cause of the fire and rule out any negligence.
Following the incident, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister and local MLA Pasang Dorjee Sona expressed shock.
“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic fire accident at the boys' hostel of Papikrong School in Shi Yomi District, which occurred between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. due to a short circuit. The incident has resulted in the untimely loss of one young student, while three others have sustained injuries. The hostel has been completely damaged in the fire,” Sona wrote on X.
“The state government will extend all necessary relief and assistance to ensure that the victims and their families receive the care they need during this difficult time,” Sona said.
He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students. “We stand united in grief and will do everything possible to help those affected recover,” he added.
