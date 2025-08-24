ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Student Dies In Arunachal Government Residential School Ablaze

Itanagar: A 10-year-old student was charred to death in a fire at a government residential school in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Three more students received severe injuries in the blaze, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at the boy’s hostel of Papikrung Government Residential School around 2 am, destroying it completely.

The deceased student has been identified as Tashi Jempen of Chango village, while those injured included Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11). They are undergoing treatment at the Zonal General Hospital in Aalo in the West Siang district and are said to be stable.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation was underway at the hostel in the remote Papikrong village, which is located near Tadadege, the last Indian Army post in Shi-Yomi district, and shares a border with China.

Authorities have also launched a probe into the fire incident to determine the cause of the fire and rule out any negligence.