10-year-old Girl Injured In Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Express Train In Uttar Pradesh

The girl's father said that miscreants pelted stones on the CI coach of the semi-high speed train moving from Prayagraj to Lucknow.

Representational picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 2, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

Lucknow/Prayagraj: A 10-year-old girl was injured in stone pelting by miscreants on a Vande Bharat train in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place near Rae Bareli station while he Vande Bharat Express was en route from Prayagraj to Lucknow.

The girl's father, Atul Kumar Gautam, who took to social media with the complaint said that he was traveling with his family in C-1 coach of the Vande Bharat express train when miscreants pelted stones on the coach leading to grievous injuries to his daughter. Gautam has lodged a complaint with the Railways seeking action against the culprits.

Inspector RB Singh of Prayagraj Railway Protection Force confirmed the stone pelting incident in C-1 coach of Vande Bharat Express in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

“The coach was inspected when the train reached Prayagraj. Statements of passengers were recorded. A case has been registered against the unruly elements. Nearby CCTV footage is being scanned for further action,” he said.

Earlier on May 13, stones were pelted on Vande Bharat Express near Sawanpur Nevada between Unchahar and Laxmanpur stations while the train was moving from Prayagraj to Lucknow. On May 20 also, stones were thrown on Vande Bharat Express in Rae Bareli in which the guard's cabin of the train was damaged. On March 5 this year, another stone pelting incident was reported from Rae Bareli and on February 27 between Bachhrawan and Uttaretia stations.

Northern Railway's Senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari said that the rising incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express trains are being taken seriously by the Railways.

“FIRs are being registered and the RPF has been asked to take strict action. GRP has also been instructed to be more alert,” he said.

