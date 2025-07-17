10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In TN’s Gummidipoondi

Chennai: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man while she was returning home from school in Tamil Nadu’s Gummidipoondi, about 45 km from here, police said on Thursday.

The man, said to be in his mid-twenties, followed her on the village road, gagged and dragged her into a bush, they said. The girl later informed her grandmother about the incident, police said and added they have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the culprit.

The girl was initially admitted to the Ponneri Government hospital and later shifted to the government facility here for further treatment. Following a complaint from her family, the police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the disturbing video of the stalker abducting the girl went viral on social media, BJP’s former state chief K Annamalai said it was very sad that even five days after the occurrence of the crime, the culprit has not been arrested.

“The fact that such criminals who commit sexual crimes without paying any attention to the girl and are roaming freely shows how dangerous society is,” he said in a post on the social media platform X.

Annamalai further said the question arose as to how many times the criminal committed such sexual offences with such brazenness in the past on a girl walking on the road.

“The fact is, he has not been arrested yet. There is a possibility that he may commit more crimes. I urge the police to take immediate steps to arrest this criminal without further delay,” the BJP leader said.