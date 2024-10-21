ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Diesel, 15-Year-Old Petrol Vehicles Will Not Run In Delhi

The Delhi government has implemented Graded Response Action Plan 2 to curb pollution in the national capital.

10-Year-Old Diesel, 15-Year-Old Petrol Vehicles Will Not Run In Delhi
File photo of Air pollution in Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan 2, officials said.

Now as per it, 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will not be run in Delhi-NCR. The Plan 2 will come into effect from October 22 from 8 AM, they said.

The Delhi government has also increased the parking charges and would promote public transport. Officials also said that all the restrictions imposed in Graded Response Action Plan 1 will continue.

Ahead of Diwali, there is an increase in air pollution in the national capital. On Monday, the Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 310. The Central Air Quality Management decided to implement the Graded Response Action Plan 2.

The government has also decided to increase the number of CNG and electric buses. Hotels are also been banned from using challahs.

The government has also banned burning the waste and action will be taken against the guilty. They have also appealed to people to use electric or hybrid vehicles.

Officials believe that the measures will help in reducing air pollution in the national capital. Usually, air pollution increases in Delhi and the NCR during winter.

