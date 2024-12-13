ETV Bharat / state

Child Suffering From Blood Cancer Loses Battle Against Fatal Disease After Being Gnawed At By Rats

Photo of the injured toe of the 10-year-old that was bandaged later at the State Cancer Institute in Jaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A 10-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer lost his life to the fatal disease on Friday, December 13, after rats gnawed at his leg while undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute. The child was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened on Wednesday, December 11.

A while after he was admitted, he started crying profusely, raising an alarm on the floor. When the family removed the blanket he was lying under, they were shocked to see rats running hither and tither and blood flowing from the child's toe. The family members quickly alerted the nursing staff present there who bandaged the leg after applying first aid.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintendent of the State Cancer Institute, Dr Sandeep Jasuja said that they treated the child as soon as they received the news of rats gnawing at his leg. "The child did not die because of the rat attack but because of cancer. Directives have seen sent to ensure cleanliness in the hospital premises," he added.