Child Suffering From Blood Cancer Loses Battle Against Fatal Disease After Being Gnawed At By Rats

Jaipur: A 10-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer lost his life to the fatal disease on Friday, December 13, after rats gnawed at his leg while undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute. The child was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened on Wednesday, December 11.
A while after he was admitted, he started crying profusely, raising an alarm on the floor. When the family removed the blanket he was lying under, they were shocked to see rats running hither and tither and blood flowing from the child's toe. The family members quickly alerted the nursing staff present there who bandaged the leg after applying first aid.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintendent of the State Cancer Institute, Dr Sandeep Jasuja said that they treated the child as soon as they received the news of rats gnawing at his leg. "The child did not die because of the rat attack but because of cancer. Directives have seen sent to ensure cleanliness in the hospital premises," he added.
Apart from the State Cancer Institute, incidents of rat menace have also been reported at the RUHS College of Medical Science. Rats have been spotted inside the ICU and stray dogs have been seen roaming in the hospital premises, an official from RUHS confirmed.
Despite appointing contract workers for cleaning, the condition of the hospital has not improved. The rat menace is rampant because people litter the area, throwing food items here and there, officials said.
