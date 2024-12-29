Tragedy Repeats: 3-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Rajasthan Borewell For 7 Days, 10-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Another In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A 10-year-old boy has become yet another toddler to fall into open borewells in India as authorities are making all efforts to rescue the minor who fell into the 140-feet-deep hole Saturday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.
The fresh incident comes amid a more gruelling rescue operation continuing for the past six days in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district where three-year-old girl Chetna continues to be trapped in a 150-foot deep borewell.
Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh who was at the spot in Guna on Sunday said a parallel pit has been dug and rescuers are using their hands to make a passage between the pit and borewell to reach the boy.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was close to reaching the boy, he said, adding that oxygen was being pumped into the borewell. Singh said the operation continued through the night to rescue Sumit Meena, who slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.
#गुना जिले के ग्राम पीपल्या, तहसील राघोगढ़ अंतर्गत लगभग 10 वर्षीय बालक सुमित पुत्र दशरथ मीणा उन्हीं के खेत में बने बोरवेल में गिरने की सूचना पर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तत्काल बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है।
The boy was trapped at a depth of 39 feet. The borewell is around 140 feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said on Saturday. The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the collector said. The NDRF team reached there from Bhopal late Saturday evening was leading the rescue operation.
The family members of the boy panicked on Saturday evening when they did not see him for a long time. A search was carried out and then they realised he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.
Rajasthan girl trapped in borewell for 7 days now
Rescue operation continued on the 7th day in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district where three-year-old girl Chetna is still trapped in a borewell with hopes fading away as far as her survival is concerned.
Her mother Dholi Devi is anxiously praying to god and the rescue team to pull out her daughter from a 150-foot deep borewell in which the child has been stuck since December 23.
With hours ticking by inexorably and hopes for her survival fading, rescuers are racing against time to pull out Chetna, who fell into the borewell while playing on her father's farm in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district.
On Saturday, a video of a wailing Dholi Devi surfaced in which she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter. "It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.
Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope, but all attempts failed. After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday and a parallel pit was dug.
After rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday, a two-member team entered the pit on Saturday to dig a tunnel.
"An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below are being sent to them," District Collector Kalpana Agarwal told reporters.
Local SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said, "All possible efforts are being made (to rescue the girl). NDRF and SDRF teams are working continuously. Unfortunately, rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday."
However, with each passing moment, the hopes to save the toddler are diminishing as the rescue team has been unable to supply food or water to Chetna. A team of doctors with an ambulance is stationed at the spot.
Frequent borewell accidents reveal serious lapses
The frequency of incidents of children falling into open borewells across the country reveals serious lapses in enforcing the Supreme Court's 2010 guidelines aimed at preventing such tragedies.
In 2010, the apex court issued guidelines to prevent such incidents, including fencing around borewells, steel covers and proper filling of abandoned borewells.
Further, the owner of the land or the premises, before taking any steps to construct borewells or tube wells, was directed to intimate in writing to the authorities concerned — district collector or district magistrate or sarpanch — or department officials of ground water or public health or municipal corporations at least 15 days in advance.
It was directed that registration of all drilling agencies, government, semi-government or private, should be mandatory.
The guidelines were issued after the bench led by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, took a suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a letter petition bringing to its notice a spate of such accidents in the country on February 13, 2009.
"The SC's 2010 order was explicit about securing open borewells and filling abandoned ones. Yet enforcement remains weak, resulting in recurring tragedies," a legal expert told PTI.
Borewell incidents in 2024
Dec 9, Rajasthan: A five-year-old boy was rescued from a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa after a gruelling 55-hour operation. He was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state where he was declared dead.
Nov 20, Rajasthan: A four-year-old boy died after falling into a 160-foot borewell. He drowned in water present at 100 feet, despite a six-hour rescue effort.
Sept 19, Rajasthan: A two-year-old girl was successfully rescued after being trapped in a 35-foot borewell for 18 hours.
July 29, Madhya Pradesh: A three-year-old girl, Shoumya, fell into a 25-foot borewell in Singrauli and was rescued after five and a half hours, but later died in the hospital.
June 15, Gujarat: A toddler fell into a 45-50 foot borewell in Amreli. Despite a 15-hour operation, the child was declared dead after being rescued.
May 28, Rajasthan: A five-year-old boy fell into a 40-foot borewell in Laxmangarh, but was rescued safely after three hours.
April 12, Madhya Pradesh: A six-year-old boy died after being trapped for 45 hours in an open borewell in Manika village.
April 4, Karnataka: A two-year-old boy was rescued after being trapped for 20 hours in a borewell outside his house in Vijayapura.
Jan 2, Gujarat: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Angel Sakhra, died in a hospital after an eight-hour rescue operation from a 30-foot borewell in Devbhumi Dwarka.