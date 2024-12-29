ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy Repeats: 3-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Rajasthan Borewell For 7 Days, 10-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Another In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A 10-year-old boy has become yet another toddler to fall into open borewells in India as authorities are making all efforts to rescue the minor who fell into the 140-feet-deep hole Saturday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The fresh incident comes amid a more gruelling rescue operation continuing for the past six days in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district where three-year-old girl Chetna continues to be trapped in a 150-foot deep borewell.

Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh who was at the spot in Guna on Sunday said a parallel pit has been dug and rescuers are using their hands to make a passage between the pit and borewell to reach the boy.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was close to reaching the boy, he said, adding that oxygen was being pumped into the borewell. Singh said the operation continued through the night to rescue Sumit Meena, who slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

The boy was trapped at a depth of 39 feet. The borewell is around 140 feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said on Saturday. The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the collector said. The NDRF team reached there from Bhopal late Saturday evening was leading the rescue operation.

The family members of the boy panicked on Saturday evening when they did not see him for a long time. A search was carried out and then they realised he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.

Rajasthan girl trapped in borewell for 7 days now

Rescue operation continued on the 7th day in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district where three-year-old girl Chetna is still trapped in a borewell with hopes fading away as far as her survival is concerned.

Her mother Dholi Devi is anxiously praying to god and the rescue team to pull out her daughter from a 150-foot deep borewell in which the child has been stuck since December 23.

With hours ticking by inexorably and hopes for her survival fading, rescuers are racing against time to pull out Chetna, who fell into the borewell while playing on her father's farm in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district.

On Saturday, a video of a wailing Dholi Devi surfaced in which she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter. "It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.

Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope, but all attempts failed. After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday and a parallel pit was dug.

After rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday, a two-member team entered the pit on Saturday to dig a tunnel.

"An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below are being sent to them," District Collector Kalpana Agarwal told reporters.

Local SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said, "All possible efforts are being made (to rescue the girl). NDRF and SDRF teams are working continuously. Unfortunately, rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday."

However, with each passing moment, the hopes to save the toddler are diminishing as the rescue team has been unable to supply food or water to Chetna. A team of doctors with an ambulance is stationed at the spot.