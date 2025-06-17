10-Month-Old Baby Dies After Swallowing A Piece Of Beedi Thrown By His Father

Mangaluru: In a bizzare incident, a 10-month-old child who fell ill after swallowing a piece of beedi discarded by his father died in the hospital after treatment proved unsuccessful.

The baby boy, Anish Kumar, is the child of a Bihari couple living in Adyar in Mangaluru. The infant reportedly swallowed a piece of a beedi at around 1:30 pm on Saturday, following which he was admitted in the Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru at around 3.30 pm.

While the doctors tried their best to treat the child, the infant did not respond to the treatment and passed away at 10:25 am on Sunday.

Mother Files A Complaint

The child's mother Lakshmi Devi has filed a complaint with Mangaluru police, alleging that her child died after swallowing the beedi remnant, because of her husband's negligence. "I told him (the husband), several times to not throw beedi pieces where the child can find it but he did not listen. Now our child has died because of throwing the beedi at home," said Lakshmi Devi in a complaint.

The child's father works as a wedding event decorator.

The Mangaluru Police have registered a complaint in this matter and are investigating the case, to ascertain whether it is a case of negligence on the father's part.