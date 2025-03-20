10 KG Turnip, 7 Ft Bottle Gourd, 8 Ft Spinach: Farmers Showcase Giant Veggies At Haryana Agricultural Fair

Hisar: More than 83,000 farmers across India participated in the two-day agricultural fair in Haryana's Hisar where they showcased their Giant veggies ranging from a 10 kg turnip, 10 kg pumpkin, 8 ft spinach and 7 ft long bottle gourd.
Farmers from various states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh participated in the two-day agricultural fair held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar district on March 17-18.
The Kisan Mela was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. BR Kamboj. Progressive farmers were honored at the agricultural fair even as a competition was also held among the farmers and winners felicitated. But, what attracted the visitors were the extra-sized vegetables produced by farmers from different areas.
8 Feet Spinach
Chamar Kheda farmer Birendra reached the fair with eight feet spinach leaving other farmers in awe for the veggie. Birendra said that he has produced the local variety of the vegetable through sustained efforts.
10 KG Pumpkin
Hisar farmer Mainpal, who participated in the Hisar fair, has prepared a local gourd and a pumpkin weighing 10 KG. The farmer said that this gourd and pumpkin produced organically are very tasty to eat.
250 Grams Onion
On the other hand, Ratia farmer Birendra showcased improved onion variety at the agricultural fair. Birendra said that the onions weigh 200 to 250 grams with enhanced taste.
10 KG Turnip
Likewise, Matrashyam village farmer Rishi Pal has cultivated a unique turnip, which weighs 10 kilos.
7 Feet Long Bottle Gourd
Krishna Swami, a farmer of Ganganagar village, said that he practices farming with indigenous seeds. Swami said that he has produced a 7 feet long gourd in his farm.
VC Stresses On Agricultural Entrepreneurship
Vice Chancellor Prof. B.R. Kamboj said that agricultural entrepreneurship can prove to be effective in strengthening the rural economy. There are immense possibilities of entrepreneurship for the youth in the agricultural sector, he said adding farmers can strengthen their economic condition by adopting agricultural entrepreneurship along with farming.
“In the agriculture sector, young farmers are setting up self-employment by taking training in mushroom production, beekeeping, vermicomposting, vegetable production, horticulture, fodder production, silage making, nursery, seed production, fish farming and bakery."
Kamboj further said that to earn more profit, farmers should adopt advanced farming methods as well as focus on processing, value addition of the product, servicing, packing and branding.
“The Agri-Business Incubation Center established in the university gives a grant of Rs 4 to 25 lakh to students, entrepreneurs, farmers and women for startup on new ideas related to agriculture,” he added.
372 Samples Of Soil And Water Tested
Extension Education Director Dr. Balwan Singh Mandal said that in the fair, farmers bought certified seeds of improved varieties of Kharif crops and vegetables worth about Rs 43.06 lakh and fruit plants and vegetable seeds worth about Rs 3.50 lakh.
“Apart from seeds, farmers also bought bio-fertilizers worth Rs 12,580 and agricultural literature worth Rs 45000. Taking advantage of the soil and water testing service in the agricultural fair, 372 samples of soil and water were tested."
Detailed Discussion Between Farmers And Scientists
Joint Director Extension Dr. Krishna Kumar Yadav said that the agro-industrial exhibition set up in the fair was a special center of attraction for the farmers.
“A total of 258 stalls were set up in this exhibition. On the last day of the fair, there was a huge rush of farmers at the seed selling centers and stalls”.
