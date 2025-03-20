ETV Bharat / state

10 KG Turnip, 7 Ft Bottle Gourd, 8 Ft Spinach: Farmers Showcase Giant Veggies At Haryana Agricultural Fair

Hisar: More than 83,000 farmers across India participated in the two-day agricultural fair in Haryana's Hisar where they showcased their Giant veggies ranging from a 10 kg turnip, 10 kg pumpkin, 8 ft spinach and 7 ft long bottle gourd.

Farmers from various states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh participated in the two-day agricultural fair held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar district on March 17-18.

The Kisan Mela was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. BR Kamboj. Progressive farmers were honored at the agricultural fair even as a competition was also held among the farmers and winners felicitated. But, what attracted the visitors were the extra-sized vegetables produced by farmers from different areas.

8 Feet Spinach

Chamar Kheda farmer Birendra reached the fair with eight feet spinach leaving other farmers in awe for the veggie. Birendra said that he has produced the local variety of the vegetable through sustained efforts.

10 KG Pumpkin

Hisar farmer Mainpal, who participated in the Hisar fair, has prepared a local gourd and a pumpkin weighing 10 KG. The farmer said that this gourd and pumpkin produced organically are very tasty to eat.

A farmer showcases giant pumpkin at agricultural fair in Hisar, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

250 Grams Onion

On the other hand, Ratia farmer Birendra showcased improved onion variety at the agricultural fair. Birendra said that the onions weigh 200 to 250 grams with enhanced taste.

A farmer showcases giant onions at agricultural fair in Hisar, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

10 KG Turnip

Likewise, Matrashyam village farmer Rishi Pal has cultivated a unique turnip, which weighs 10 kilos.