10 Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Rajasthan Observation Home, Five Caught Later

Dholpur: Nearly 10 juvenile delinquents escaped from a government-run observation home in Rajasthan's Dholpur district after breaking the roof grills on Tuesday night. Officials said five of them have been nabbed and are presently being interrogated.

"Ten juvenile delinquents escaped through the roof and five of them were caught by the police during a blockade later. Currently, police are investigating the hideouts of five absconding juveniles and they will be detained very soon," Shaitan Singh, Sadar police station in-charge said.

More than 12 juvenile delinquents are lodged in the observation home on Bari Road under Sadar police station area in Dholpur in connection with various criminal cases. Late on Tuesday night, 10 juveniles broke the iron grill and escaped through the roof. A CCTV camera installed at the spot has captured the juveniles escaping from the roof.

When the police and administration came to know about the incident, a blockade was set up at various points under the direction of Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda. During which, five juvenile delinquents were nabbed while remaining five are still on the run. The five absconding juveniles were accused for various crimes, including sections of POCSO Act.

Incidents of juvenile delinquents escaping from home occurred earlier as well. In January, five juveniles escaped by jumping from the roof and were all nabbed by the police during a blockade.