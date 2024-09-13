10 Drown In Gujarat During Ganesh Idol Immersion, Eight Bodies Retrieved

Gandhinagar: At least 10 people drowned during the immersion of Lord Ganesh in the Meshwo River, near Vasna Sogthi village in Dahegam taluka, Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district, the police said on Friday. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Local swimmers and fire brigade personnel are currently engaged in rescue operation at the scene. According to official sources, eight bodies have been recovered from the river, while search efforts continue for the remaining missing individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Singh Gulab Singh (30), Chirag Kumar Prakash (19), Dharmendra Dalpat Singh (18), Munna Bhai Dilip Singh (23), and Rajkumar Bachchu Singh (28). Many people were present at the time of the incident, which occurred during the Ganesh immersion.

Local authorities and police are currently present at the scene and launched investigation in connection with the incident. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate the remaining missing individuals.

