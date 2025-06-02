1 Shot In Leg Among 3 Held During Encounter With STF In Hisar

Hisar: A miscreant received bullet injury on his leg and arrested along with his two aides following an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Haryana's Hiasr district on Sunday night.
Police said the injured miscreant has been identified as Mandeep Gurjar and admitted to the civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Notably on May 25, bike-borne miscreants led by Mandeep had opened fire outside a liquor shop in Talwandi Rana village in Hisar and thrown a slip demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. Since then STF had been searching for Mandeep.
Acting on a tip-off, an STF team reached Talwandi Rana village last evening. When the miscreants were asked to surrender, they opened fire and the STF resorted to retaliatory firing. In the exchange of fire that followed, Mandeep suffered a bullet injury on his leg. The STF team arrested Mandeep along with his two aides. Also, live cartridges were recovered from Mandeep, officials said.
It has been learnt that the trio was planning a similar extortion bid. On information that Mandeep may come to the liquor shop again, the STF team arrived at the spot and laid siege.
Doctors said Mandeep is out of danger and is being treated at Hisar Civil Hospital under police supervision.
After the May 25 extortion bid, teams of Sadar police station and CIA reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage that had captured the entire incident. After this, the investigation of the case was handed over to STF, which launched a search for the miscreants.