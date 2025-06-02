ETV Bharat / state

1 Shot In Leg Among 3 Held During Encounter With STF In Hisar

Hisar: A miscreant received bullet injury on his leg and arrested along with his two aides following an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Haryana's Hiasr district on Sunday night.

Police said the injured miscreant has been identified as Mandeep Gurjar and admitted to the civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Notably on May 25, bike-borne miscreants led by Mandeep had opened fire outside a liquor shop in Talwandi Rana village in Hisar and thrown a slip demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. Since then STF had been searching for Mandeep.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team reached Talwandi Rana village last evening. When the miscreants were asked to surrender, they opened fire and the STF resorted to retaliatory firing. In the exchange of fire that followed, Mandeep suffered a bullet injury on his leg. The STF team arrested Mandeep along with his two aides. Also, live cartridges were recovered from Mandeep, officials said.