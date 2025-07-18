Himanta Accuses Rahul Of Inciting Assam Eviction Violence

Guwahati: A clash between recently evicted residents and security personnel in Assam’s Goalpara district resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 21 police officers, besides several civilians. The incident took place in the Paikan Reserve Forest area, where authorities engaged police forces to carry out an eviction drive on government and forest land.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has squarely blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Thursday's violence, calling it a "disastrous consequence" of Gandhi’s recent visit to the state. Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, was in Assam on Wednesday to address a party workers' meeting in Boko, near Guwahati.

During the event, Gandhi accused Sarma of rampant corruption and vowed to arrest him when the Congress comes to power. Assam Chief Minister Sarma linked Gandhi’s remarks with the violence in Goalpara. “Rahul Gandhi came to Assam and openly encouraged encroachers to occupy forest land. Emboldened by his reckless words, today a violent mob attacked our police and forest personnel while attempting to forcefully encroach upon the Paikan Reserve Forest,” Sarma wrote on social media.

Providing details of the incident, the Chief Minister said the police opened fire in self-defense after being attacked. “In the line of duty, 21 brave police officers and forest guards suffered grievous injuries. Left with no choice, the police had to open fire to restore order—leading to the unfortunate death of one encroacher,” he added.

Slamming Gandhi, Sarma asserted, “This is the disastrous legacy of Rahul Gandhi’s one-day visit to Assam. His irresponsible rhetoric has directly endangered lives and disrupted peace in our state. The people of Assam will neither forget nor forgive this betrayal.”

The Congress party is yet to issue an official response to the Chief Minister’s allegations. The incident has sparked a political storm in Assam, further intensifying tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of upcoming elections.