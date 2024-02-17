1 Arrested for Beating Auto Driver, Forcing Him to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Thane; 4 on the Run

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 29 minutes ago

An auto driver complained that he was manhandled, robbed and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by five accused when he was waiting at a stand in Mumbra on Thursday night. One of the five accused have been arrested while search is on for the remaining four, police said.

Thane (Maharashtra): One person has been arrested for allegedly manhandling, robbing and forcing a 46-year-old auto rickshaw driver to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Maharashtra's Thane district. Search is on for four others who were involved in the incident.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Yasin Khan, has lodged a complaint at Daigar police station, based on which, investigations were launched.

According to police, the incident took place at an auto rickshaw stand in Mumra in the district at around 11 pm on Thursday. The complainant said that he was waiting at the stand for passengers when five men approached him. The auto driver said that the accused suddenly started insulting and beating him up without provocation. They pushed him on the street and continued assaulting him, the complainant told police.

He said that the accused even forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and then left the spot. The complainant said he later found that Rs 2,000 was stolen from his rickshaw.

After which, he went to the Daigar police station and filed a complaint against the accused. A case was registered in this regard under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging and insulting religious feelings), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 427 (mischief causing damage to Rs 50) of the IPC.

Police arrested one of the five accused in a search operation that was launched. "The accused is being interrogated and searches are on for his associates," an officer of Daigar police station said.

