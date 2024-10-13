1 Arrested After Suspected Foul Play As Passenger Falls From Train In Kozhikode, Dies

Kozhikode: A passenger fell to death from a train near Kozhikode railway station in Kerala Saturday night. 25-year-old Saravanan, a native of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu was travelling in the Mangaluru-Kochuveli special train when the incident occurred. Based on the statement of a female passenger on the train, Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident, suspecting foul play. The railway police confirmed he was being interrogated.

The incident occurred at 11:15 pm on Saturday while Saravanan was seated near the door of an air-conditioned compartment shortly after the train had departed from Kozhikode railway station. Passengers halted the train by pulling the emergency chain upon witnessing Saravanan trapped between the train and the platform. He was transported to a private hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive. Subsequently, the deceased's body was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further procedures.

In another incident, a 63-year-old woman was killed and seven others injured when a Kerala state transport bus fell into a river in Thiruvambadi of Kozhikode district on Tuesday. The accident took place at Kaliyanpuza near Pullurampara of the district when the bus was on its way to Anakkampoyil from Thiruvambadi. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and collided with a culvert following which, it overturned and fell into a river in Thiruvambadi.