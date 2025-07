ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs SA: Wiaan Mulder Creates History; Becomes First-Ever Captain To Hit Triple Century On Test Captaincy Debut

Hyderabad: South Africa are dominating the ongoing two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, and they continued their domination on the second day of the second fixture as well. Wiaan Mulder inked history on Sunday, scoring a triple-century on his Test captaincy debut. With the stellar knock, he became the first cricketer to score a triple hundred on his captaincy debut in Test cricket.