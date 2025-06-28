ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs SA: Three Debutants Amongst Seven Changes In South Africa Playing XI After Winning WTC

Hyderabad: After winning the third edition of the World Test Championship, South Africa will start their tour to Zimbabwe from June 28. The Proteas will play a two-match Test series. The matches are not a part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship. Both matches are to be played in Bulawayo, and the South African team has announced their playing XI for the match, which includes two debutants.

Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Codi Yusuf get Ttheir est debut

Both the South African batters have been handed their Test debuts under the leadership of Keshav Maharaj. Brevis has been touring with the South African Test team for a long time, but he was not getting a debut. Codi Yusuf will also make his Test debut. The majority of the big names are missing from the lineup with the purpose of providing them rest, as they have just played the WTC final against Australia.

Brevis has featured in two T20Is for South Africa and has a remarkable average in first-class cricket (47.8) and List-A cricket (66.3). His recent performances for Chennai Super Kings and Hampshire in the T20 Blast made a solid case for him in the national squad.

Pretorious is the rising star in the South African squad and currently averages 66.02 after seven matches. He also had a brilliant SA20 season, racking up 397 runs at 166.81 strike rate. Codi Yusuf dished out a remarkable performance in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 trophy, with the Titans taking 23 wickets at 22.39.

Total of seven changes

Apart from the three debuts, the South African team have made four more changes to their playing XI. Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke will open the innings, replacing the duo of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Corbin Bosch will replace Marco Jansen while Kwena Maphaka will join the playing XI as the other frontline fast bowler.

South Africa’s playing XI for the first Test

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka