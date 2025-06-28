ZIM vs SA: Three Debutants Amongst Seven Changes In South Africa Playing XI After Winning WTC

Hyderabad: After winning the third edition of the World Test Championship, South Africa will start their tour to Zimbabwe from June 28. The Proteas will play a two-match Test series. The matches are not a part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship. Both matches are to be played in Bulawayo, and the South African team has announced their playing XI for the match, which includes two debutants.
Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Codi Yusuf get Ttheir est debut
Both the South African batters have been handed their Test debuts under the leadership of Keshav Maharaj. Brevis has been touring with the South African Test team for a long time, but he was not getting a debut. Codi Yusuf will also make his Test debut. The majority of the big names are missing from the lineup with the purpose of providing them rest, as they have just played the WTC final against Australia.
Captain Keshav Maharaj has confirmed the Starting XI for our Proteas Men ahead of tomorrow’s 1st Test against Zimbabwe 🏏🇿🇦.
Brevis has featured in two T20Is for South Africa and has a remarkable average in first-class cricket (47.8) and List-A cricket (66.3). His recent performances for Chennai Super Kings and Hampshire in the T20 Blast made a solid case for him in the national squad.
Pretorious is the rising star in the South African squad and currently averages 66.02 after seven matches. He also had a brilliant SA20 season, racking up 397 runs at 166.81 strike rate. Codi Yusuf dished out a remarkable performance in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 trophy, with the Titans taking 23 wickets at 22.39.
Total of seven changes
Apart from the three debuts, the South African team have made four more changes to their playing XI. Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke will open the innings, replacing the duo of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Corbin Bosch will replace Marco Jansen while Kwena Maphaka will join the playing XI as the other frontline fast bowler.
South Africa’s playing XI for the first Test
Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka
South Africa won the WTC 2025 Final
South Africa beat Australia in a thrilling WTC 2025 final by five wickets and won the silverware. Aiden Markram was the architect of the win as he played a knock of 136 in the second innings, helping the team win an ICC title for the first time since 1998.
Four uncapped players in the T20I side
Before announcing the playing XI for the Test match, South Africa announced their squad for the tri-series involving New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Rassie van der Dussen is all set to lead the South African side. The right-handed batter has experience of 50 T20Is and will lead a side that includes four uncapped players.
Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have received a maiden call-up thanks to their strong domestic performances.
Pretorius made the waves in the SA20 2025, becoming the tournament’s highest run-getter with 397 runs at a strike rate of 166. Wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann was also consistent, scoring 333 runs with an average of 41.43.
Bosch played a pivotal role in MI Cape Town winnings the SA20 title earlier this year, while Muthusamy adds to South Africa’s depth as a spin bowling all-rounder.
The announcement also marks the return of Dewald Brevis after a gap of almost two years. Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee have also returned to the squad after being ruled out due to injury.
The bowling unit also includes Lungi Ngidi, who played a key role in South Africa’s triumph in the World Test Championship 2025 final and emerging Proteas pacer Kwena Maphaka. Head coach Shukri Conrad has stated that the South Africa series will kick off the preparations for the T20 World Cup to be held in 2026. Emerging pacer Kwena Maphaka is also part of the bowling unit.
Head coach Shukri Conrad has said that the series marks the beginning of the preparation for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.
“With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates opportunities for others to step in and show what they can offer,” said Conrad.
“This is a chance for us to build depth and see how these players cope with international demands.”