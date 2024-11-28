ZIM vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Live Streaming In India?

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): The series against Zimbabwe has been a topsy-turvy affair for the Pakistan side. The team started with a shocking loss against the Zimbabwean side but bounced in style in the second ODI with a 10-wicket win in which Saim Ayub played a sensational knock. Pakistan will hope that Ayub will continue his form in the third ODI. Agha Salaman has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with Faisal Akram also contributing with key scalps.
Although Zimbabwe won the first ODI of the series in a rain-affected game, they will want their batting order to step up and post a challenging total in the series decider. Sikandar Raza will have loads of responsibility on his shoulders as an experienced all-rounder in the team.
It's the ODI series decider between Zimbabwe and Pakistan! 😍— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 28, 2024
Locked in at 1-1, who's winning this one at Queens Sports Club? 🤔#ZIMvPAK #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/rlt0mBaZar
Head to head records
Pakistan have dominated the matchup against Zimbabwe winning 55 fixtures out of a total 64. Six of the matches were won by Zimbabwe while a couple of games ended in a draw. One match ended in a tie.
Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI live-streaming?
The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on November 28.
The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will start at 1 PM IST.
