ZIM vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Live Streaming In India?

With the series levelled at 1-1, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the final fixture of the three-match series.

Zimbabwe will play Pakistan in third ODI on Thursday (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): The series against Zimbabwe has been a topsy-turvy affair for the Pakistan side. The team started with a shocking loss against the Zimbabwean side but bounced in style in the second ODI with a 10-wicket win in which Saim Ayub played a sensational knock. Pakistan will hope that Ayub will continue his form in the third ODI. Agha Salaman has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with Faisal Akram also contributing with key scalps.

Although Zimbabwe won the first ODI of the series in a rain-affected game, they will want their batting order to step up and post a challenging total in the series decider. Sikandar Raza will have loads of responsibility on his shoulders as an experienced all-rounder in the team.

Head to head records

Pakistan have dominated the matchup against Zimbabwe winning 55 fixtures out of a total 64. Six of the matches were won by Zimbabwe while a couple of games ended in a draw. One match ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI live-streaming?

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI Played?

The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on November 28.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI Commence?

The third ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will start at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan third ODI?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be streamed on Fancode app. However, the fixture will not be telecasted on any TV channel.

