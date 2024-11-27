ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs PAK 2ND ODI: Saim Ayub Equals Shahid Afridi’s 14-Year Old Record With His Maiden ODI Ton

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub equalled Shahid Afridi in terms of scoring the fastest ODI century for Pakistan by achieving the milestone in just 53 deliveries.

File Photo: Saim Ayub (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): Pakistan opener Saim Ayub had an excellent outing in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday as smashed a century to ensure an easy win for the team. On his way to 113 from 62 balls, Ayub equalled former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi in terms of scoring the fastest ODI hundred for Pakistan. He scored the joint third-fastest century for Pakistan by reaching the hundred in just 53 deliveries.

Shahid Afridi dominates the charts in terms of the fastest ODI hundreds for Pakistan by achieving the milestone in 37,45 and 53 deliveries.

Ayub hammered the Zimbabwean bowlers all around the park during his stay at the crease. The left-handed batter hammered sixteen fours and three sixes during his blistering hundred.

Batter BallsOpposition
Shahid Afridi 37Sri Lanka
Shahid Afridi 45India
Shahid Afridi 53Bangladesh
Saim Ayub53Zimbabwe
Sharjeel Khan61Ireland

The lowest total including a hundred

As Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to restore parity in the series, they also owned a weird record. Their 148 became the lowest total including a century surpassing Scotland’s previous record of 157/0 against Namibia in 2022-23 where George Munsey scored a hundred.

Zimbabwean batters found it difficult to face the opposition bowlers after the team chose to bat and they were bundled out on a paltry total of 145. Abrar Ahmed picked four wickets while Agha Salman dismissed three batters during his spell.

Pakistan openers made the chase a walk in the park as they stitched a partnership of 148 to chase the target in 18.2 overs. Saim Ayub scored unbeaten 113 runs while Abdullah Shafique knocked unbeaten 32 runs.

