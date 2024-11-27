ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs PAK 2ND ODI: Saim Ayub Equals Shahid Afridi’s 14-Year Old Record With His Maiden ODI Ton

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): Pakistan opener Saim Ayub had an excellent outing in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday as smashed a century to ensure an easy win for the team. On his way to 113 from 62 balls, Ayub equalled former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi in terms of scoring the fastest ODI hundred for Pakistan. He scored the joint third-fastest century for Pakistan by reaching the hundred in just 53 deliveries.

Shahid Afridi dominates the charts in terms of the fastest ODI hundreds for Pakistan by achieving the milestone in 37,45 and 53 deliveries.

Ayub hammered the Zimbabwean bowlers all around the park during his stay at the crease. The left-handed batter hammered sixteen fours and three sixes during his blistering hundred.