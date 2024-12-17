ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan First ODI Live Streaming?

Harare: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will commence from December 17. Afghanistan outplayed Zimbabwe in the T20I series by 2-1 and will be aiming to generate similar sort of results in the One Dayers. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try to secure the ODI series.

Brian Bennett was the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe while Trevor Gwandu was the pick of the bowlers with five dismissals to his name. For Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq troubled the opposition batters taking nine and eight wickets respectively.

Head-to-head record

Zimbabwe has played against Afghanistan on 28 occasions with the latter dominating the proceedings. Afghanistan have won 18 matches while Zimbabwe emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details