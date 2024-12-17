ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan First ODI Live Streaming?

The first ODI of the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played in Harare on December 17.

ZIM vs AFG live stream
File Photo: Sikander Raza, Rashid Khan (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Harare: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will commence from December 17. Afghanistan outplayed Zimbabwe in the T20I series by 2-1 and will be aiming to generate similar sort of results in the One Dayers. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try to secure the ODI series.

Brian Bennett was the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe while Trevor Gwandu was the pick of the bowlers with five dismissals to his name. For Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq troubled the opposition batters taking nine and eight wickets respectively.

Head-to-head record

Zimbabwe has played against Afghanistan on 28 occasions with the latter dominating the proceedings. Afghanistan have won 18 matches while Zimbabwe emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from December 14 to 18.

What is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match timings?

The start of the 1st ODI is at 1 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 9:30 AM Local Time.

When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on TV and online?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be live streamed on Fancode. However, the fixture won’t be shown on any TV channel.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Ben Curran, Newman Nyamhuri

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Harare: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will commence from December 17. Afghanistan outplayed Zimbabwe in the T20I series by 2-1 and will be aiming to generate similar sort of results in the One Dayers. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try to secure the ODI series.

Brian Bennett was the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe while Trevor Gwandu was the pick of the bowlers with five dismissals to his name. For Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq troubled the opposition batters taking nine and eight wickets respectively.

Head-to-head record

Zimbabwe has played against Afghanistan on 28 occasions with the latter dominating the proceedings. Afghanistan have won 18 matches while Zimbabwe emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from December 14 to 18.

What is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match timings?

The start of the 1st ODI is at 1 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 9:30 AM Local Time.

When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on TV and online?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be live streamed on Fancode. However, the fixture won’t be shown on any TV channel.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Ben Curran, Newman Nyamhuri

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZIMBABWE VS AFGHANISTANZIMBABWE VS AFGHANISTAN FIRST ODIRASHID KHANZIM VS AFG LIVE STREAMINGZIM VS AFG 1ST ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.