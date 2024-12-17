ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan First ODI Live Streaming?

Harare: The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will commence from December 17. Afghanistan outplayed Zimbabwe in the T20I series by 2-1 and will be aiming to generate similar sort of results in the One Dayers. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will try to secure the ODI series.
Brian Bennett was the leading run-scorer for Zimbabwe while Trevor Gwandu was the pick of the bowlers with five dismissals to his name. For Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq troubled the opposition batters taking nine and eight wickets respectively.
ODIs, here we come! 🤩— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 16, 2024
AfghanAtalan will be in action in the first of the three ODIs tomorrow at 12:00 PM (AFT) against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/4JNWHlnkXL
Head-to-head record
Zimbabwe has played against Afghanistan on 28 occasions with the latter dominating the proceedings. Afghanistan have won 18 matches while Zimbabwe emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.
T20Is ✅— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 16, 2024
ODI mode 🔛#AfghanAtalan have hit the ground running as they gear up for the first ODI against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be held tomorrow in Harare. 👏#ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/hIx72yOz8F
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
When and where is Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?
The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from December 14 to 18.
What is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match timings?
The start of the 1st ODI is at 1 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 9:30 AM Local Time.
When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on TV and online?
The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be live streamed on Fancode. However, the fixture won’t be shown on any TV channel.
Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Ben Curran, Newman Nyamhuri
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran