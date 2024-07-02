ETV Bharat / sports

Zimbabwe Tour: Sudharsan, Jitesh, Rana Added To India’s Squad For First 2 T20Is

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made some changes to the Indian squad and the team now includes Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana in the roster. Rana has earned a maiden call-up.

India vs Zimbabwe
File Photo: Jitesh Sharma (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad/Mumbai: After the triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a five-match series beginning on July 6. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made some changes to the squad and Harshit Rana, who was impressive for the Kolkata Knight Riders has earned a maiden call-up.

The board announced the changes through an official release.

‘The Ajit Agarkar-led Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in an official release.

“Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare.”

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill will play a five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare beginning July 6.

The selection committee has decided to rest all the senior members, who were part of the World Cup winning team that won the T20 World Cup recently held in the United States and West Indies, including Vice Captain Hardik Pandya, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

