Zimbabwe Tour: Sudharsan, Jitesh, Rana Added To India’s Squad For First 2 T20Is

Hyderabad/Mumbai: After the triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024, India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a five-match series beginning on July 6. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made some changes to the squad and Harshit Rana, who was impressive for the Kolkata Knight Riders has earned a maiden call-up.

The board announced the changes through an official release.

‘The Ajit Agarkar-led Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in an official release.