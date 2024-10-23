Record Alert: Zimbabwe Post 344, Highest T20 Total In ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Nairobi (Kenya): The Zimbabwe national cricket team has scripted history in the fixture against Gambia on Wednesday. The team posted a total of 344/4 courtesy of skipper Sikandar Raza’s knock of unbeaten 133 runs on Wednesday. Zimbabwe achieved the feat in the ongoing fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2024 against Gambia. The fixture is being played at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi.

The team set a new world record with a mammoth total of 344/4 surpassing previous record of 314/3 by Nepal against Mongolia. Skipper Sikandar Raza led the charge with his prolific batting and played an incredible knock of unbeaten 133 runs from 43 deliveries laced with 15 sixes and seven fours. He inked his name in the cricket annals as the first Zimbabwean to score a ton in the T20 Internationals. Raza's century came in just 33 balls.

India posted 297 runs earlier this month against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was the highest total for a full-member nation but the record has been in just 11 days with Zimbabwe taking over the honours.

Zimbabwe opted to bat after winning the toss and posted the second-highest powerplay score. They were at 103/1 after six overs and kept on increasing the run rate. Brian Bennett scored 50 while Tadiwanashe Marumani amassed 62 runs from 19 balls. Raza then walked in the middle to destroy the opposition bowlers during his century.

Zimbabwe smacked 27 sixes which is the most in the format surpassing the previous record of 26 maximums by Nepal. Eventually, the team concluded the innings at 344/4 to script their name in the history books.