Zimbabwe Register First Away Win In Test Cricket After Seven Years

Bangladesh: Zimbabwe inked history with their victory against Bangladesh in the first Test match on April 23. The team scripted their first Test triumph in seven years. Craig Ervin and Co. completed a thrilling three-wicket win on Wednesday. They also registered their fourth away win in Test cricket. Notably, Zimbabwe’s last Test win came against Bangladesh in 2018.

Blessing Muzarabani shone with the ball, taking nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Zimbabwe troubled a batting lineup which included the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh stumbled at the start of the match and managed to amass only 191 in their first innings. Muzarabani’s spell of 3/50 played a key role in Zimbabwe dismantling the opposition batting unit. In response, Zimbabwe posted a total of 273, courtesy of a more composed batting display.

In the second innings, Muzarabani carved an even more lethal spell of 6/72 and ripped apart the Najamul Shanto-led side on their home turf. Despite a valiant knock of 60 by Shanto and 58 from Jaker Ali, Bangladesh were able to set only a target of 174 for Zimbabwe.

Riding on a brilliant 95-run opening stand between Brian Bennett and Ben Curran, the chase became smooth for the visitors as they had a solid opening stand. Zimbabwe secured only their third away win in Test history and their fourth overall.

Both teams will now feature against each other in the second match of the series, starting from Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.