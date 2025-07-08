ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs SA: Why Wiaan Mulder Sacrificed Record-Breaking 400 On Captaincy Debut?

Hyderabad: South African batter Wiaan Mulder made his Test captaincy debut memorable with a marathon knock of 367 runs from 334 deliveries in the second Test against Zimbabwe. He broke multiple records during his stay at the crease, but gave up on an opportunity to break Brian Lara’s record of scoring the highest-ever individual score in Test cricket.

South Africa declared the innings on 626/5, and Mulder remained unbeaten on 367. He was on the cusp of breaching the 400-run mark and was heading for breaking the Caribbean batter’s record. However, the right-handed batter gave up on the chance to etch his name in the record books.

What did Mulder say?

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Mulder stated after the day’s play that he decided not to go after Lara’s record in honour of the achievement he has after consultation with coach Shukri Conrad.

"First things first. We had enough to bowl at). Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England, and for someone to keep that record, it is special. I spoke to Shuks (coach) and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," Mulder said.

