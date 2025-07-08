ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs SA: Why Wiaan Mulder Sacrificed Record-Breaking 400 On Captaincy Debut?

Mulder played a marathon knock of 367 not out in the second Test against Zimbabwe but gave up on the opportunity to break Lara’s Record.

Wiaan Mulder
Hyderabad: South African batter Wiaan Mulder made his Test captaincy debut memorable with a marathon knock of 367 runs from 334 deliveries in the second Test against Zimbabwe. He broke multiple records during his stay at the crease, but gave up on an opportunity to break Brian Lara’s record of scoring the highest-ever individual score in Test cricket.

South Africa declared the innings on 626/5, and Mulder remained unbeaten on 367. He was on the cusp of breaching the 400-run mark and was heading for breaking the Caribbean batter’s record. However, the right-handed batter gave up on the chance to etch his name in the record books.

What did Mulder say?

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Mulder stated after the day’s play that he decided not to go after Lara’s record in honour of the achievement he has after consultation with coach Shukri Conrad.

"First things first. We had enough to bowl at). Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England, and for someone to keep that record, it is special. I spoke to Shuks (coach) and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," Mulder said.

Social media reaction after Mulder’s knock

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn suggested on his ‘X’ handle that Mulder could have gone for the record.

"SA will win this Test with a day to spare. Those few overs after lunch will never haunt them. 400 was deserved. That said, 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations, Wessie!" the legendary pacer posted on X.

Some fans discussed on social media about a similar incident, including Australian captain Mark Taylor’s iconic declaration.

In 1998, Taylor grabbed the eyeballs as he declared the innings when he was playing on 334 Not Out against Peshawar in Pakistan. It was exactly the same score as Sir Donald Bradman’s highest Test total. Taylor chose not to surpass Bradman’s highest score as a mark of deep respect for him.

Mulder breaks multiple records

Mulder took down multiple records in Test cricket during his stellar knock. His 367 became the highest individual score by a South African batter in Test cricket, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 311 against England in 2012 at the Oval. It was also the fifth-highest Test score by a batter and the highest since Mahela Jayawardene's 374 in 2006.

Mulder’s triple hundred from 297 balls is the second fastest triple hundred in Test cricket after Virender Sehwag’s 279-ball triple hundred against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

