ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Second T20I Live Streaming In India?

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): Pakistan continued their winning momentum in the first T20I against Zimbabwe with a victory after securing the ODI series earlier. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 165/4 as Usman Khan scored 39 runs while Tayyab Tahir played an unbeaten 39 runs. The bowling unit then dished out a collective display with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem taking three wickets each.
With the mighty challenge of Pakistan ahead of them, Zimbabwe will need to up their game to secure a triumph in the second T20I. On the other hand, the visitors will have a chance to do experiments in their lineup against a weaker opposition. Both teams will be vying to seal the three-match series by winning the remaining two fixtures.
To the City of Kings and Queens . . . Zimbabwe will face Pakistan in an exciting white-ball series this November-December.— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 30, 2024
Head to head record
Overall, both the teams have faced each other in 19 matches with Pakistan securing a victory in 17 while Zimbabwe has managed to ink just a couple of triumphs.
Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I live streaming
When will be the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan second T20I Played?
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on December 3, 2024.
When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan second T20I Commence?
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will start at 5 PM IST.
Where to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan second T20I?
The live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be streamed on the Fancode app. However, the fixture will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.