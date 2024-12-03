ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Second T20I Live Streaming In India?

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): Pakistan continued their winning momentum in the first T20I against Zimbabwe with a victory after securing the ODI series earlier. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 165/4 as Usman Khan scored 39 runs while Tayyab Tahir played an unbeaten 39 runs. The bowling unit then dished out a collective display with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem taking three wickets each.

With the mighty challenge of Pakistan ahead of them, Zimbabwe will need to up their game to secure a triumph in the second T20I. On the other hand, the visitors will have a chance to do experiments in their lineup against a weaker opposition. Both teams will be vying to seal the three-match series by winning the remaining two fixtures.

Head to head record

Overall, both the teams have faced each other in 19 matches with Pakistan securing a victory in 17 while Zimbabwe has managed to ink just a couple of triumphs.

Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I live streaming