ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan First T20I Live Streaming In India?

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): After winning the ODI series, Pakistan will continue to maintain its winning momentum in the T20I series as well. Both teams are set to lock horns in the series opener. Pakistan started with a defeat in the ODI series but won the next two matches to seal the series. Saim Ayub was the leading run-getter in the series as he scored a blistering century in the second ODI.

Salman Agha and Abrar Ahmed both picked six wickets each and the team will rely on them to keep providing breakthroughs in the T20I series as well. For Zimbabwe, the onus to perform will be on the experienced skipper Sikandar Raza. Also, the team is going in with the experienced trio of Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarbani and Richard Ngarava.

Head to head records

Both the teams have played a total of 18 fixtures between them with Pakistan emerging triumphant in 16 matches. Zimbabwe have managed to win just a couple of games.

Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I live streaming