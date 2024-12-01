ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan First T20I Live Streaming In India?

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): After winning the ODI series, Pakistan will continue to maintain its winning momentum in the T20I series as well. Both teams are set to lock horns in the series opener. Pakistan started with a defeat in the ODI series but won the next two matches to seal the series. Saim Ayub was the leading run-getter in the series as he scored a blistering century in the second ODI.
Salman Agha and Abrar Ahmed both picked six wickets each and the team will rely on them to keep providing breakthroughs in the T20I series as well. For Zimbabwe, the onus to perform will be on the experienced skipper Sikandar Raza. Also, the team is going in with the experienced trio of Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarbani and Richard Ngarava.
Pakistan's playing XI for the first T20I against Zimbabwe 🚨#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Ps3p5gkDWq— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 30, 2024
Head to head records
Both the teams have played a total of 18 fixtures between them with Pakistan emerging triumphant in 16 matches. Zimbabwe have managed to win just a couple of games.
Here are details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I live streaming
When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I Played?
The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on December 1.
When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I Commence?
The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will start at 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I?
The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be streamed on Fancode app. However, the fixture will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.