ZIM vs AFG: Zimbabwe Record First Wicket Less Day In Test Cricket Since 2019 On Third Day Of Fixture

Bulawayo: Afghanistan dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test fixture against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo by posting 425/2. The mammoth score was posted thanks to a superb unbeaten 361-run partnership between Rahmat Shah (231 Not Out) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (141 Not Out), which helped Afghanistan respond fiercely to Zimbabwe’s 586. Due to an ordinary day with the bowling, Zimbabwe scripted an embarrassing record. They registered their first wicketless day in Test cricket. Also, it was the first instance since 2019 when no wicket was lost across a whole day of a Test match.

Afghans started at 95/2 on the third day and Rahmat Shah showcased excellent technique to play a marathon knock and struck 23 fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. He also beat Afghanistan’s previous highest score 200 Not Out by Shahidi in 2021.

The duo registered a 361-run partnership which is the highest for Afghanistan in Test cricket. They surpassed the partnership of 307 runs between Shahidi and Asghar Afghan against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled to find rhythm throughout the day. Medium pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu were bowling in patches but they were not able to find consistency. However, Zimbabwe’s poor fielding also helped the Afghanistan batters to dominate as Rahmat survived multiple dropped catches.

The last time, it was the Test match between West Indies and England in January 2019 when no wicket failed throughout the entire day. Afghanistan’s progress on the third day of the fixture meant that they are now trailing by 161 runs with two days of play still remaining.