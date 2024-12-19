ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI: Afghanistan Register Their Biggest-Ever Win In ODIs

Afghanistan etched their name in the record books in the second ODI against Zimbabwe by beating the opposition with a margin of 232 runs.

Harare: The Afghanistan cricket team continued their impressive form on Thursday beating Zimbabwe by 232 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. With the victory, the Afghan side inked their biggest ODI win. Previously, Afghanistan’s biggest win came against South Africa where they scripted a 177-run win.

Chasing a target of 287 runs in the 50 overs, Zimbabwe struggled right from the start. The batter walked to the dugout at regular intervals with Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza entering double digits. Allah Ghazanfar and Naveed Zadran picked three wickets each while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Earlier in the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik gave a blistering start to the batting side by stitching an opening partnership of 191 runs. The rest of the batters then continued the momentum and helped the team post a total of 286/6. Newman Nyahmuri picked three wickets while Trevor Gwandu scalped a couple of wickets.

