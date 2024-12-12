ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Win Last Ball Thriller To Register Their Second-Ever Victory Over Afghanistan

Harare: Zimbabwe scored a win over Afghanistan in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday and took a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series. This was Zimbabwe’s only second win over Afghans - the last triumph came on September 20, 2019.

All-rounder Brian Benett was the star of the show as he played a knock of run-a-ball 49 to help the team chase 145 in 20 overs. He was awarded Player of the Match (POTM) for his outstanding performance in the match.

Earlier in the match, Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat. However, the team lost Gurbaz for a three-ball duck in the first over. They were reduced to 58/5 soon but Karim Janat (54 Not Out) and Mohammed Nabi (44) steadied the ship afterwards. The duo stitched a partnership of 79 runs for the sixth wicket and the team posted 144/6 on the scoreboard.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the target on the last delivery as Brian Benett (49) and Dion Myers (32) played crucial knocks in the chase. Naveen ul Haq picked three wickets while Rashid Khan scripted two dismissals.

Naveen ul Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over

Although the Afghan pacer picked three wickets, he conceded too many extras and bowled an over consisting of 13 deliveries. The right-arm pace bowled six wides and a no-ball, making for a lengthy over. His lengthy over also played a part in Zimbabwe chasing the target.