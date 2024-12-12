ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Win Last Ball Thriller To Register Their Second-Ever Victory Over Afghanistan

Zimbabwe inked their first victory over Afghanistan in T20Is since 2019 on Wednesday to stun Afghanistan in the series opener.

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I
Naveen Ul Haq picked three wickets for Afghanistan (ACB 'X' handle screen grab)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Harare: Zimbabwe scored a win over Afghanistan in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday and took a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series. This was Zimbabwe’s only second win over Afghans - the last triumph came on September 20, 2019.

All-rounder Brian Benett was the star of the show as he played a knock of run-a-ball 49 to help the team chase 145 in 20 overs. He was awarded Player of the Match (POTM) for his outstanding performance in the match.

Earlier in the match, Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat. However, the team lost Gurbaz for a three-ball duck in the first over. They were reduced to 58/5 soon but Karim Janat (54 Not Out) and Mohammed Nabi (44) steadied the ship afterwards. The duo stitched a partnership of 79 runs for the sixth wicket and the team posted 144/6 on the scoreboard.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the target on the last delivery as Brian Benett (49) and Dion Myers (32) played crucial knocks in the chase. Naveen ul Haq picked three wickets while Rashid Khan scripted two dismissals.

Naveen ul Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over

Although the Afghan pacer picked three wickets, he conceded too many extras and bowled an over consisting of 13 deliveries. The right-arm pace bowled six wides and a no-ball, making for a lengthy over. His lengthy over also played a part in Zimbabwe chasing the target.

Harare: Zimbabwe scored a win over Afghanistan in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday and took a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series. This was Zimbabwe’s only second win over Afghans - the last triumph came on September 20, 2019.

All-rounder Brian Benett was the star of the show as he played a knock of run-a-ball 49 to help the team chase 145 in 20 overs. He was awarded Player of the Match (POTM) for his outstanding performance in the match.

Earlier in the match, Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat. However, the team lost Gurbaz for a three-ball duck in the first over. They were reduced to 58/5 soon but Karim Janat (54 Not Out) and Mohammed Nabi (44) steadied the ship afterwards. The duo stitched a partnership of 79 runs for the sixth wicket and the team posted 144/6 on the scoreboard.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the target on the last delivery as Brian Benett (49) and Dion Myers (32) played crucial knocks in the chase. Naveen ul Haq picked three wickets while Rashid Khan scripted two dismissals.

Naveen ul Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over

Although the Afghan pacer picked three wickets, he conceded too many extras and bowled an over consisting of 13 deliveries. The right-arm pace bowled six wides and a no-ball, making for a lengthy over. His lengthy over also played a part in Zimbabwe chasing the target.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZIMBABWE VS AFGHANISTANZIMBABWE CRICKET TEAMBRIAN BENETTRASHID KHANZIM VS AFG 1ST T20I

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.